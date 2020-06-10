Kingston police arrest Bloomsburg man intending to meet girl for sex

KINGSTON — Police arrested a man from Bloomsburg they allege traveled to a park intending to meet a girl for sex.

Glen Michael Hannan, 51, was arrested at the Church Street Playground on Tuesday when he was found inside his parked Hummer waiting for a girl he reportedly conversed with on social media, police said.

According to police:

Hannan purported himself on a social media app to be 37-years-old from Bloomsburg and began messaging whom he believed was a girl. The girl was actually police Det. Stephen Gibson.

Hannan requested a selfie and asked the girl her age being told she was 15-years-old.

Police allege Hannan continuously asked to share selfies with him because he wanted to be sure she was real and stated to the fictitious girl she could share “selfies and whatever you want.”

Hannan allegedly told the girl he drives a Hummer and has a “safety job” and cares about people. Police said Hannan communicated with the girl that he was going to be in the area on Tuesday to fish.

The fictitious girl asked Hannan what he was going to fish for and he allegedly replied, “lol whatever is biting lol.”

Police said Hannan sent messages to the girl at 4:45 a.m. and 7:47 a.m. on Tuesday.

A reply was sent to Hannan at 8:45 a.m. at which time Hannan allegedly stated he was at the Church Street Park and also stopped at a store in Plymouth where he purchased condoms, police said.

The fictitious girl asked Hannan if they were both thinking the same thing and confirmed if he has protection and Hannan replied, “yes, we all good,” police said.

When Hannan was arrested, police said he had the phone application on the screen of his cell phone and a pop up messages that stated, “Thank you for your report.”

Hannan was charged with corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility. He was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla in Forty Fort and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.