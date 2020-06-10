Man pleads guilty but mentally ill for slashing WBPD officer

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Wilkes-Barre who pleaded guilty Wednesday to slashing a city police officer will undergo a second psychiatric examination since November before he is sentenced later this year.

John O’Neil, 55, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault but mentally ill for slashing an officer’s finger when police attempted to force their way inside his barricaded house on Regent Street in October 2018.

O’Neil was diagnosed as having mental illness in a report issued by forensic psychiatrist Dr. Richard Fischbein in November in regards to an unrelated resisting arrest case.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph Sklarosky Jr. accepted the guilty plea and ordered a second psychiatric evaluation of O’Neil.

Police responded to O’Neil’s residence on a noise complaint on Oct. 24, 2018, and learned he had an arrest warrant issued Oct. 5, 2018.

Court records say O’Neil screamed and yelled at officers saying he wasn’t going to be arrested and wasn’t going back to jail. O’Neil was accused of threatening to stab officers if they did not get off his property, court records say.

Police requested several times for O’Neil to exit the house.

Assistant District Attorney Jill Sosnoski during Wednesday’s court proceeding said O’Neil told officers he was armed with several knives and barricaded himself inside his residence.

Officers used a battering ram in an attempt to force open a rear door, court records say.

The force of the impact caused a hole in the door that did not open due to objects O’Neil placed against it.

When an officer reached through the hole, O’Neil slashed at the officer’s hand and caused a deep laceration to the officer’s finger, court records say.

The officer was treated at a local hospital.

Sklarosky scheduled O’Neil’s sentencing hearing for July 28, when he will also be sentenced on an unrelated resisting arrest charge.

In that case, O’Neil pleaded guilty to resisting arrest with city police who investigated a disturbance at an auto-parts store on South Main Street on Oct. 4, 2018.