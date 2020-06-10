Justice rally kicks off from Public Square

June 10, 2020 Times Leader Local, News, Top Stories
By Roger DuPuis and Kevin Carroll [email protected]
Participants prepare for Wednesday’s justice rally on Public Square.

WILKES-BARRE — A justice rally is about to kick off this afternoon from Public Square to Kingston and back.

About 100 people have gathered on the square, where remarks are set to begin at 12:30 p.m., organizer Moustafa Almeky said.

