$100K grant awarded to Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA

June 10, 2020 Times Leader News, Top Stories

State Rep. Marty Flynn said he is pleased that the Children’s Advocacy Center of Northeast Pennsylvania has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

“Our child advocacy center provides efficient and sensitive medical and mental health services,” Flynn said. “There are many benefits of having this center in Lackawanna County, such as providing quicker follow up to child abuse reports, better collection of information and coordinated investigations that lead to more effective prosecutions.”

Flynn said the grant will be used over two years to strengthen forensic interviews and forensic medical exams for suspected child/teen victims of physical and sexual abuse and/or neglect in Lackawanna County.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania is a private, nonprofit charitable organization whose mission is to provide assessment and treatment of child abuse and neglect.

For more information on PCCD on these grants, resident may visit http://www.pccd.pa.gov