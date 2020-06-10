$100K grant awarded to Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA

June 10, 2020
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza will host Northeast Pennsylvania’s first-of-its kind “drive-in” live event experience featuring “Jim Gaffigan: Drive-Thru Comic” on Saturday, July 18 at 8 p.m. in the arena’s parking lot.
ASM Global, the arena’s management company, announced the event Wednesday morning that is being sponsored by Geisinger.
“After three months of watching show after show fall off of our calendar, we are so excited to be talking about a new event,” said Will Beekman, ASM Global’s general manager at the arena. “And we are so thankful that Mr. Gaffigan is willing to work with us on this.”
Beekman added, “I don’t know if we are as innovative as it may sound. I just think we are lucky enough to have a large parking lot, and a dedicated staff that’s willing to work hard to try new things. We have spent the past month trying to put this together, and it’s nice to see it come to fruition.”
Beekman also was clear on another point.
“I have already had a few people ask me if Mr. Gaffigan is going to be there in-person,” Beekman said. “To be clear, he will be live in Wilkes-Barre Township, performing on a 40‘ x 40‘ stage, and we will have multiple LED screens that will add so much to the experience.”
Tickets are $150 per vehicle, and go on sale Friday, June 12, at 10 a.m. exclusively via Ticketmaster.com. Only touchless, mobile tickets administered through the Ticketmaster app (iOS | Android) will be valid for these performances.
A limited number of Gold Circle ($300) & Silver Circle ($250) parking spaces will be made available for the performance. Gold Circle and Silver Circle parking guarantees a spot in the first few rows in closest proximity to the stage.
Local connection
There is a local connection to Gaffigan. Dan Savage, 32, the son of Dr. Donald and Kathleen Savage of Shavertown, graduated from Dallas High School co-directed one of the most acclaimed independent movies of 2019 — “Them That Follow” —that Gaffigan played in opposite Olivia Coleman, who won Best Actress in 2018 for The Favourite.
Dan’s father, Dr. Donald Savage, is an ophthalmologist with an office in Kingston.
Dan Savage is co-writer and co-director of the movie — with Britt Poulton — about religious Pentecostals in Appalachia who use venomous snakes to prove their worthiness before God. But, it is also a love and coming-of-age story that treats the religion in a nonjudgmental way.
Concert rules
A maximum of four (4) occupants will be permitted per vehicle. Up to 1,000 vehicles will be permitted for the event.
Social distancing measures will operate in accordance with Pennsylvania guidelines:
• Vehicles will be spaced to accommodate social distancing.
• Cars will park in a staggered fashion to achieve spacing and best visibility.
• Patrons must remain inside their vehicle cabins.
• Patrons may only leave their vehicles to use restrooms or to obtain concessions (if being served), and will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
• Portable, single-stall restrooms will be cleaned frequently.
• Additional information for these first-of-a-kind concert experiences:
• Jim Gaffigan will be live and in-person on stage.
• Passenger vehicles only. No motorcycles, buses, party buses, limousines, RV’s, bicycles, or foot traffic allowed. ADA accessible vehicles will be permitted.
• All tickets are general admission and spots cannot be reserved.
• Event is rain or shine.
• Event will take place in the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Parking Lot. All cars must enter through the Main Entrance from Highland Park Blvd.
• Concessions availability is to be determined. No alcohol permitted inside the arena parking lot.
• Absolutely no tailgating or out-of-vehicle gatherings.
• Attendees will be able to hear the concerts via FM radio. Details day of show.
• Cars with more than four occupants will be turned away without refund.
• Vehicles are subject to search upon entry.
• No pets allowed.
For the day-of:
• Once parked, vehicle relocation is not permitted.
• Please follow parking attendants’ directions to your parking spot.
• Please pull forward into the spot — don’t try to back in.
• If you wish to park with your friends, we recommend you meet away from the venue and drive in together.
• State guidance on social distancing, public gatherings and certain procedures and practices is subject to change. Mohegan Sun Arena will keep customers informed of changes as they pertain to these events at www.MoheganSunArenaPA.com. For a list of frequently asked questions as it pertains to this event, please visit www.MoheganSunArenaPA.com/events/JimGaffigan.
About Jim Gaffigan
Jim Gaffigan is a five-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life.
On the silver screen, his many credits include Three Kings, Super Troopers 1 & 2, and Chappaquiddick. 2019 is Gaffigan’s biggest year to date with an astonishing eight films releasing, three which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival including Troop Zero with Viola Davis and Alison Janney, Them That Follow and Light From Light – with many festival goers calling Gaffigan the “King of Sundance.”
Gaffigan and his wife currently live in Manhattan with their five children.