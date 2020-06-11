Many Luzerne County voters already have requested mail-in ballots again for the November general election

Regardless of what happens with the coronavirus pandemic, a significant number of Luzerne County residents may still be voting by mail in the November general election.
For the June 2 primary, 36,384 county voters checked a box on their applications indicating they want to receive a mail-in ballot again for the November general, according to county Administrative Services Division Head David Parsnik.
The county ended up receiving 53,474 requests for mail-in ballots, and 40,300 of those voters returned their ballots.
That means 68% of those requesting mail-in ballots checked the box to receive another one through that format in November.
State legislators and the governor approved the mail-in option, with no excuse or justification required, last fall to take effect for the first time in the 2020 primary. It was heavily promoted as an option to avoid safety concerns with in-person voting at polling places during the pandemic.
All about preference
County Manager C. David Pedri said Wednesday he believes the choice of how to vote will boil down to preference.
Pedri said he voted by mail last week but personally looks forward to casting his ballot in person. He often tagged along when his grandfather went to vote on the old lever machines and brings his children with him when he votes to instill the tradition. He also enjoys the atmosphere of polling places and talking to people.
But Pedri said one of his neighbors, an elderly man, told him he prefers the experience of sitting at his kitchen table with the paper ballot and mulling over the platforms of each candidate at his own pace without worrying about standing in line or feeling rushed at a polling place.
County Election Director Shelby Watchilla said it’s impossible to predict how many will choose voting by mail in November, beyond those already checking the box, because it’s the first time the option will be available in a high turnout presidential general election.
Turnout was 35% overall in last week’s primary, when only Democrats and Republicans were permitted to vote.
In comparison, turnout was 67% in the last presidential general in November 2016, which is open to voters of any registration.
Changes recommended
Processing of the mail-in ballots has contributed to a delay in the final election tally.
Pedri said he is hopeful state legislators will consider two changes that would help speed up and improve the process — allowing counties to start opening the envelopes sooner and moving back the deadline for voters to apply for mail-in ballots.
It took teams of about 30 county workers three days to open the outer envelopes, shuffle the secrecy envelopes inside and open those to remove the ballots, which had to then be unfolded and flattened so they could be fed into scanner/tabulators, Pedri said. Workers weren’t permitted to crack open an envelope until 7 a.m. on Election Day.
If legislators allow both envelopes to be opened with security provisions in place starting the weekend before the election, the mail-in ballots could all be scanned in on Election Day and primarily tallied by that night, Pedri said. He’d even settle for allowing the outer envelope to be opened in advance to drastically reduce the processing time.
“The issue is not the scanner. The people we had working scanners spent a lot of their time waiting for ballots to scan in,” Pedri said.
The legislation also allows voters to apply for mail-in ballots a week before the election.
Pedri believes it should be two or three weeks before the election, saying a week does not allow enough turnaround time for the county to mail the ballot and the voter to fill it out and mail it back by Election Day, he said. This last-minute scramble amid other election preparations left less time to respond to voter questions and concerns, he said.
Voters checking the box seeking mail-in ballots for November also agreed they want to automatically receive annual applications for mail-in ballots going forward, the application says.
According to the state, voters placed on the permanent mail-in voter list will receive an application by the first Monday in February each year. When these annual renewal requests are returned and approved, voters would not have to submit separate applications for both elections that year, it said.
