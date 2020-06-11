New Jersey fugitive charged with attempted homicide captured at Plains hotel

By Ed Lewis [email protected]

PLAINS TWP. — A man from Highland Park, N.J., wanted for a shooting that injured a man in New Brunswick, N.J., last month was captured after he left a hotel in Plains Township on Wednesday.

Authorities say James “Trey” Ward, 21, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force during a traffic stop after driving away from Woodspring Suites on Bear Creek Boulevard. Ward was taken into custody in a parking lot of a fast food restaurant on Kidder Street.

According to a news release from the Middlesex County prosecutor’s office, Ward was charged with attempted homicide in the shooting of a 27-year-old man outside an apartment building on Phelps Avenue in New Brunswick on May 17. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

Plains Township police working with U.S. Marshals, New Brunswick, N.J., police and the Middlesex County, N.J., prosecutor’s office executed search warrants signed by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo in Plains Township for a hotel room where Ward stayed and a vehicle.

An affidavit attached to the search warrants say township officers went to the hotel at 11 a.m. Wednesday and learned Ward and a woman registered at the hotel on June 2.

Ward was arraigned as a fugitive from justice and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. An extradition hearing will be scheduled before a judge in Luzerne County Court.