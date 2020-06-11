Rep. Mullery secures $60,000 for blight in Newport Township

WILKES-BARRE — In December 2019, State Rep. Gerald Mullery secured $60,000 in grant funding for blight removal in Newport Township’s Glen Lyon section.
“Newport Township officials had attempted to acquire the 125-131 East Main Street properties for quite some time,” said Township Manager Joe Hillan. “When we got this grant, it was like a Christmas present because it came right before the end of the year. We knew all we had to do was get through the final hurdle of acquiring the property.”
The East Main Street property contains four dwellings. The largest dwelling partially collapsed a few weeks ago causing the township to seek emergency bids to fell the unsafe building.
Newport Township Code Enforcement Commissioner Deb Forgach-Zaleski said, “The township is extremely grateful Rep. Mullery had already secured the needed funds.”
“Progress is a process when working and dealing with blighted properties,” said Mullery, D-Newport Township. “There is a great deal of work that goes on behind the scenes to acquire and remove blighted properties in our communities. This could not have been accomplished without the help of our local partners.”
Cartwright announces $8.7M
CARES Act funding form region
U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, announced the release of $8,790,046 to municipal governments in northeastern Pennsylvania.
Authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, these operating funds provide municipal governments with additional resources to support services such as small business assistance, emergency housing payments, and homelessness assistance and prevention operations.
“The coronavirus pandemic has had a wide-ranging impact on our lives, livelihoods and economy, but it affects every community differently,” said Cartwright, a member of the House Appropriations Committee. “This is a flexible relief program that enables local officials to put federal funding to use where it’s most needed. As people continue to struggle under the weight of this health care and economic crisis, Congress needs to work together to keep folks financially stable and safe.”
The following is a list of recipients in northeastern Pennsylvania, awards and amount provided:
Luzerne County, $3.7 million
City of Wilkes-Barre, $915,761
City of Scranton, $3.1 million
City of Hazleton, $422,548
The CARES Act allocated supplemental Community Development Block Grant funds (CBDG-CV) for a wide range of public services to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus pandemic. This includes providing small business assistance and emergency housing payments as well as acquiring and rehabilitating structures for health facilities and food banks in addition to other public improvements needed to support community coronavirus response, preparation and prevention.
The ESG-CV funds can be used to assist individuals and families who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance, and support homeless assistance and homelessness prevention activities to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19. This is the second round of funding for ESG grantees who have submitted and received approval of an action plan.
Casey backs sweeping
police reform bill
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, is joining U.S. Senators Corey Booker (D-NJ) and Kamala Harris (D-CA), with Congressional Black Caucus Chair Karen Bass (D-CA-37) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY-10), as an original cosponsor of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020.
The bill is the first comprehensive legislative approach to ending police brutality and changing the culture of law enforcement departments by holding police accountable in court for egregious misconduct, increasing transparency through better data collection and improving police practices and training.
“We must end police brutality and systematic racism in policing,” Casey said. “It is time for us to create structural change that safeguards every American’s right to safety and equal justice. I am proud to cosponsor the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, which will hold police accountable and improve transparency in policing.”
