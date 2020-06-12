Owner of Danko’s facing 15 summary charges for reopening

June 12, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Patrick Kernan [email protected]
PLAINS TWP. — The owner of a Danko’s All American Fitness is now facing a total of 15 citations after opening two locations, despite Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders for Pennsylvania’s phased reopening.

Larry Danko, owner of the local gym company, has received numerous citations from local police after he reopened locations in Plains Township and Dallas.

Currently, under the yellow phase of Pennsylvania’s phased reopening in the wake of the COVID-19 global health crisis, gyms are not legally allowed to be opened in Luzerne County. Gyms cannot open until the green phase.

As such, Plains Township police have issued a total of 14 citations against Danko — one for each day the gym was open illegally between May 26 and the beginning of this week — with Dallas police having filed an additional one.

Each of the citations consists of a summary charge of violating the Disease Prevention and Control Act of 1955. If Danko were to be found guilty, a district judge would set the fine for each.

Each case is awaiting a plea from Danko.

Danko could not be reached for comment on Thursday evening.

