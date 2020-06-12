Funding award will close Wyoming Valley Levee gaps that require sandbags during floods

Nearly 7,300 sandbags must be loaded and stacked to fill some Wyoming Valley Levee gaps when the Susquehanna River floods.
After years of planning, the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority has finally secured a significant portion of funding needed to proceed with solutions, authority Executive Director Christopher Belleman announced this week.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded an $813,900 grant to the authority to close some of these levee spaces permanently or with temporary structures that require less time and manpower during emergencies, improving flood-fighting efficiency and response, Belleman said.
“The filling and placement of sandbags is an extremely laborious and time-intensive operation that requires the allocation of scarce resources during periods of emergency activities,” Belleman said.
Among the project targets are two former railroad openings in West Wyoming and Wyoming, where the authority plans to construct earthen walls to match existing adjacent levee sections, he said.
Both openings date back to the original 1940 levee construction to accommodate rail lines that are now inactive and owned by the county Redevelopment Authority, Belleman said.
The West Wyoming opening, known as Stites Street, is only about 2 feet high but spans 34 feet. Approximately 1,500 sandbags are required in a stabilizing pyramid formation during flooding to close it, Belleman said.
The planned fix there involves removing a concrete sill and adding an earthen embankment.
Called the Swetland Lane closure, the Wyoming opening is about 39 feet wide and 11 feet high and flanked by two-graffiti-covered concrete walls.
Due to its size, a mix of support posts, braces and aluminum logs must be installed when it floods.
“It takes our workers a full day to assemble, and the site is hard to access,” Belleman said.
The authority plans to connect a new anti-seepage wall to the existing structure encased in an earthen embankment.
At Beade Street in Plymouth, also part of the plans, the road crosses through the levee, requiring about 1,500 sandbags. The road will be elevated so it crosses at the height of the levee.
Four other openings would be replaced by gates or aluminum stop-log systems instead of relying on sandbags, Belleman said. These locations: Wilkern Street in Exeter, Railroad Street in Plymouth and the still-active Norfolk Southern rail passages in Wilkes-Barre and Edwardsville.
Wilkern Street must remain open when the Susquehanna is not flooding because it is needed to access a cemetery and some other properties. On Railroad Street, a utility building is on the river side, officials have said.
The Norfolk Southern opening in Wilkes-Barre is reached by a steep road to the Black Diamond Bridge, which forced an army of people to line up and pass sandbags weighing about 50 pounds each up the hill during record 2011 Susquehanna flooding, Belleman said.
A temporary system made of two or three aluminum beams can block that opening instead, with the materials kept at a nearby pump station for easy access.
The Norfolk Southern closures will likely be last on the roster because the authority must obtain approval from the company and work around its train schedule, Belleman said.
Additional funding must be secured to address all projects, but the grant should allow completion of several, depending on bid amounts, Belleman said.
Competition is fierce at the state and national level to obtain the FEMA grant, and Belleman credited multiple state agencies for their support.
He expects to first tackle the two permanent closures in Wyoming and West Wyoming, saying that work should begin this year or early 2021.
“Getting that amount of money was a big win for us,” Belleman said.
Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.