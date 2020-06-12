Luzerne County moving to least restrictive coronavirus green phase in a week

June 12, 2020 Jennifer Andes Local, News, Top Stories
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
Wolf

Wolf

Related Articles

Luzerne County will enter the least restrictive coronavirus green phase next Friday, June 19, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced today.

What does this mean?

Several types of businesses will be permitted to reopen at 50% capacity: hair salons, barber shops, restaurants/bars, fitness centers, spas, shopping malls, theaters and casinos.

Hair salons, barber shops and other personal care services must accept customers by appointment only, and appointments are strongly encouraged for fitness centers and other indoor health and wellness facilities.

Construction activity is permitted to return to full capacity, with continued use of coronavirus safety protocols.

“While this phase facilitates a return to a ‘new normal,’ it is equally important to continue to monitor public health indicators and adjust orders and restrictions as necessary to ensure the spread of disease remains at a minimum,” the state said in a release.

Large gatherings of more than 250 are still prohibited in the green phase.

Businesses operating at 50% occupancy in the intermediary yellow phase may increase to 75% occupancy under green, and telework is still strongly encouraged, the state said.

Masks are still required when entering a business, it said.

Luzerne is among eight counties transitioning to green on June 19. The others: Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Monroe, Perry, Pike, and Schuylkill.

As of today, 46 of the 67 counties were in green.

Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri provided this response to the announcement: “Yes! I’m sure I echo the sentiments of many excited county residents who are thrilled to be going GREEN!”

The last three months have been “unprecedented” here and worldwide, Pedri said.

Once again, he praised residents for bringing down the county’s coronavirus cases by social distancing, following public health guidelines and supporting each other in “countless ways” during the “trying time.” Pedri also thanked healthcare employees, first responders and other essential workers continuing to care for and help county residents.

He reminded residents to remain vigilant with hygiene and social distancing.

“Nevertheless, let’s take this win. I look forward to seeing everyone enjoying our beautiful parks, restaurants and businesses next week!”

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

Related Articles