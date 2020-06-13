Wilkes-Barre Columbus monument vandalized, then cleaned

By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
A photo provided to the Times Leader early Saturday shows Capt. Dave Roberts of the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department, together with a young man, hosing down the Christopher Columbus statue on Public Square early Saturday. Submitted

<p>The Christopher Columbus statue on Public Square on Wilkes-Barre is seen defaced Friday night following a demonstration on the square earlier in the evening.</p> <p>Joe Soprano | Times Leader</p>

WILKES-BARRE — Friday’s civil rights protest on Public Square was followed by an act of civil disobedience, which was followed by a clean-up.

A statue of Christopher Columbus on the square was doused in a red substance, with Black Lives Matters posters and one calling Columbus a racist, rapist, murderer and colonizer.

By the early hours of Saturday, the statue had been hosed down was clean again. City police said they were aware of the incident and were investigating.

People on both sides of the issue were taking aim at one another on social media Friday night, debating what had happened, and when, with wild theories flying freely.

Here is what we do know:

Hundreds of demonstrators had filled the square starting at 5 p.m. for a rally calling attention to police brutality in the latest of a series of local events in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer late last month.

The rally started out with speakers talking about the importance of youth engagement, voting and the need for all Americans to recognize and protest systemic racism.

The Times Leader was present for the early part of the rally, but not at its conclusion, which was sometime around or after 6 p.m.

The vandalism appears to have taken place as the rally was disbanding or a short time afterward. Photos posted to social media during the rally show the “rapist and murderer” poster taped to the statue, but not the red substance, silly string and plunger which were seen later.

Statues of Columbus, Confederate general Robert E. Lee and other figures associated with slavery and colonialism have been defaced and pulled down in incidents around the nation and internationally over the past few weeks.

As the Associated Press reported, the city of Camden, New Jersey, took down a statue of Columbus on Thursday, joining others of the 15th-century explorer that have been removed across the U.S.

The Wilkes-Barre statue does not appear to have been damaged in the incident.

A photo provided to the Times Leader early Saturday showed Capt. Dave Roberts of the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department, together with a young man, hosing down the statue, which appeared clean again.