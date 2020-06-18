Appellate court upholds ‘sexually violent predator’ designation for Plymouth man

A Plymouth man serving 10 years in state prison after admitting he sexually assaulted a teen girl will remain designated as a sexually violent predator, an appellate court ruled Thursday.

Timothy Michael Mayewski, 45, formerly of Vine Street, was sentenced in November 2018 by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough to three to 10 years in state prison for sexually assaulting a girl for more than a year.

Mayewski was arrested by Plymouth police in May 2017 after the girl was interviewed at the Luzerne County Children Advocacy Center.

Prior to Mayewski being sentenced, a sexual offender assessment hearing was held to determine what predator classification he would be designated under the state’s Megan’s Law.

Paula Brust, a member of the state sexual offenders board, testified Mayewski met the full criteria of pedophile disorder as he assaulted the victim more than 100 times. Mayewski was accused of “grooming” the girl by bribing her with gifts and had fantasies and urges of having sex with children, Brust testified.

Vough deemed Mayewski a sexually violent predator. The designation requires Mayewski to register his address, workplace and vehicle with state police for the rest of his life.

Mayewski appealed the designation to the state Superior Court claiming the process that designated him a sexually violent predator violated his due process and added punitive punishment.

Mayewski requested the appellate court to vacate his sexually violent predator designation.

After the state’s Megan’s Law was amended with the current law known as SORNA II, the Superior Court upheld Mayewski’s designation referring to prior rulings by the state Supreme Court.

“We conclude that (SORNA II) is not punitive and that the trial court did not err in designating (Mayewski) as a sexually violent predator under SORNA II,” the appellate court ruled in a seven page opinion Thursday.