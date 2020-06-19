Greater Nanticoke Area School Board passes final budget

June 19, 2020 Mark Guydish Local, News
By Mark Guydish [email protected]
Grevera

Grevera

NANTICOKE — The Greater Nanticoke Area School Board approved a final budget with no property tax increase during Thursday’s regular meeting, held virtually via YouTube.

As he did during a May presentation before the vote on the preliminary final budget, Business Consultant Al Melone again went over a variety of expected costs and savings, from additional cleaning supplies to lower health insurance premiums, but bottom-lined it at this: The district should end this fiscal year June 30 with about $4.3 million in reserve, enough to comfortably cover a $589,000 shortfall in the no-increase budget, which projects spending of about $32.4 million and revenue of $31.8 million.

The vote in favor of the budget was unanimous.

During his monthly report Superintendent Ron Grevera announced that kindergarten registration will be held July 14 and 15, which is considerably later than usual. He said it is normally held in April, but school was closed then due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grevera also confirmed a traditional graduation ceremony will be held at the stadium July 24 at 6 p.m., with social distancing and only two guests per student. The rain date is July 27.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish