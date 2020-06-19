Pennsylvania’s inemployment rate At 13.1 percent in May

June 19, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down three percentage points over the month to 13.1 percent in May.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Friday released its employment situation report for May.

The May unemployment and jobs surveys collected data that referenced the week from May 10-16 prior to many counties moving to the yellow phase of reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national rate fell 1.4 percentage points from May to 13.3 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate increased by 8.9 percentage points from May 2019 while the national rate was up 9.7 points over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 23,000 over the month. Resident employment was up 211,000, while unemployment declined by 188,000.

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 198,300 over the month to 5,191,400 in May. May’s gain was the largest single-month increase on record.

Jobs increased in 9 of the 11 industry super-sectors. The largest volume gain was an increase of 77,400 in construction, which recovered over two-thirds of its March and April losses.

Over the year, total non-farm jobs in Pennsylvania were down 863,800 with declines in each of the 11 super-sectors. The largest volume 12-month change among super-sectors was a decline of 300,100 jobs in leisure & hospitality.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison.

