State police cruiser struck by dump truck

Source: Twitter @PSPTroopNPIO

BUTLER TWP. — A stopped state police cruiser was struck by a dump truck on Interstate 81 in Butler Township on Wednesday.

No troopers were injured but a motorist standing outside near a detached trailer was transported to a hospital.

According to state police:

A utility trailer became detached from a minivan traveling north on the interstate and came to rest in the driving lane at about 8 a.m.

Troopers came upon the scene and activated the cruiser’s vehicle’s emergency lights and parked behind the detached trailer to warn approaching traffic.

Troopers got out of the cruiser and began to direct traffic.

A dump truck, operated by Nicholas Swartz, 40, of Elysburg, failed to slow down and struck the state police cruiser forcing it into the utility trailer, state police reported.

The driver of the minivan was standing behind the trailer attempting to move it off the interstate when it was struck by the dump truck.

State police said the driver sustained injuries to his neck and arm and was transported to a hospital.

Swartz was not injured.