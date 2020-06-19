Bail denied for shooting suspect

June 19, 2020 Edward Lewis Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]
Wright

Wright

WILKES-BARRE — Bail was denied for a Scranton man Friday when he was arraigned on an attempted homicide charge alleging he shot a pregnant woman twice on McLean Street in Wilkes-Barre earlier this year.

City police added the attempted homicide charge against Damel Latiek Wright, 21, of Herbert Street.

Wright stands accused with firing multiple rounds outside 212 McLean St. where he showed up intending to fight Savon Collins on April 4.

Collins was at the front door standing behind a woman who suffered gunshot wounds to a finger and leg, court records say.

She survived.

Police said they recovered 10 shell casings from a .40-caliber firearm and nine casings from a 9mm firearm.

At the time of the shooting, a woman holding an infant was inside the residence, which was struck at least seven times by spent rounds. An adjacent house was struck at least five times, court records say.

Wright was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a home in the 500 block of Mary Street in Scranton on April 19. He was being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail on multiple counts of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and reckless endangerment charges.

Prosecutors withdrew those charges against Wright in county court on Thursday.

District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre arraigned Wright on the attempted homicide charge including 10 counts of aggravated assault, five counts each of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and reckless endangerment. Cronauer jailed Wright without bail as he was deemed a threat to society, court records say.