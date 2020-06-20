Christian Pilosi, owner of Eden - A Vegan Cafe, talks with a reporter while preparing a meal on Friday. ‘Today was the first day that we’ve had people inside, and we’ve had a handful of regular customers come through that were just excited to sit down and be in here,’ he said.
WILKES-BARRE — With the move to the green phase of Pennsylvania’s phased reopening, Luzerne County has seen the greatest relaxation of restrictions yet in the fight against COVID-19, and with it comes something that plenty of people were excited for: The ability to sit down in a restaurant again.
For the first time since around St. Patrick’s Day, restaurants in Luzerne County were preparing on Friday for dine-in customers.
At Hartman’s Jerk Center, located on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, there was a steady stream of customers filing in and out on Friday afternoon. Owner Carleen Hartman told a reporter — in between answering phone calls and dishing up meals — that she was excited to have things approaching a new normal.
“This is how I live; this is how I eat; this is how I drink,” Hartman said. “This is everything. And now that the customers are coming in again, I can live again.”
While it seemed as though most of the business done at the Jamaican restaurant was still takeout, Hartman said a handful of customers had dined in throughout the day. Some ate in the restaurant while others ate outside, so Hartman said it was easy to keep everyone at a safe distance.
Hartman said she’s had loyal fans of her restaurant excitedly waiting for the reopening.
“They’ve been calling since yesterday, saying, ‘Oh, can we come today?’” she said. “They’ve been calling since last week, asking if we’re open.”
When asked if customers should know anything about the restaurant now that the green phase has been reached, Hartman smiled broadly.
“We’re open,” she said excitedly.
A few doors down at Eden – A Vegan Café, owner Christian Pilosi shared similar excitement.
“Today was the first day that we’ve had people inside, and we’ve had a handful of regular customers come through that were just excited to sit down and be in here,” he said.
According to Pilosi, Eden is in a unique opportunity to make sure customers can be served safely; since the restaurant is smaller, operating at half-capacity only allows for 17 seated customers at a time, but Pilosi said this works for a largely lunch-focused crowd.
“We wear the masks, we’re safe,” Pilosi went on. “You have to wear a mask when you come in and when you order, but we’re safe because, you know, we’re small.”
According to Pilosi, the customers that came in had been thrilled to be out again.
“I think people are excited just to get out there,” he said.
At Rodano’s, owner Frank Rodano said plenty of steps were being taken to keep everyone safe. While a reporter was at the restaurant, Rodano’s employees were busily preparing for the first Friday night of being open, with some renovations being made for extra precautions.
“We’re modifying our booths; they’ll have Plexiglas up so you can actually use both booths,” Rodano said as someone drilled the plastic material in place, separating the backs between booths. Rodano said this, much like the now ubiquitous plastic at grocery stores, should prevent the spread of the virus between people sharing connected booths.
Additionally, to go to both Rodano’s and Franklin’s, the connected bar that Rodano also owns, customers must have their temperature read in order to be allowed entrance. Masks must be worn at any time when you are walking, but can be taken off once you are at your seat.
“I just hope that everybody, individuals and businesses in general, comply so we can get this pandemic behind us,” Rodano said, noting that customers seem to be appreciative of the extra safety effort the restaurant is putting in.
“We’ve gotten a lot of complements; if we’re gonna get people to bring their families here, we have a responsibility to their families,” he said.