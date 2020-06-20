Juneteenth celebration held on Public Square

WILKES-BARRE — A celebration was held Friday to recognize the historical final end of slavery in the United States was held on Public Square, with organizers saying there is still plenty more to be done to improve race relations in the nation.

While some were disappointed by the relatively light turnout for the event, organizers promise there is more to come.

The celebration was held in honor of Juneteenth, a holiday recognizing the official end of slavery in Texas, brought by federal orders on June 19, 1865. Texas was the last portion of the United States to have slavery formally abolished, despite the passage of the Emancipation Proclamation more than two years earlier.

Daryl Lewis, an organizer from Black Lives Matter Wilkes-Barre, said that the celebration comes after recognition of Juneteenth gained prominence throughout much of the country this year.

“We’re doing our part to recognize it, and bring a little bit of life to the Square especially after such a rough period with corona,” Lewis said.

Lewis said that, in addition to encouraging visitors to shop at businesses around Public Square, the celebration was primarily about one thing: freedom.

“We’re just here to celebrate our freedom,” Lewis said. “And, as part of any American’s freedom, also comes the duty to participate in society, so that’s all wrapped together, what’s being celebrated today.”

Lewis was joined by Anthony Murphy, who performs music locally under the name Ant Marquis, who spoke passionately about what Juneteenth means to him as a Black man.

“It represents the time that we were able to become free, we became a part of the community,” he said. “Instead of being like animals, like, being put in a cage and stuff like that. We don’t have to live like that no more.

“But we ain’t fully free yet,” he went on.

Response from visitors

As a native of Kenya, Jacktone Ambuka did not know about Juneteenth.

“It’s new to me,” he said Friday as he waited for the celebration to begin.

Ambuka, 46, who lives in Scranton, brought his daughters, Philly, 4 and Sasha, 7, to Public Square. They eventually left around noon when the event was to start, but had not gotten into gear.

“Basically we are here to support racial equality and racial justice and basically advocating for togetherness of all people of the United States,” Ambuka said.

The recent Black Lives Matter protests against racial injustice and police brutality caught Ambuka’s attention as did the controversy of President Donald Trump’s planned rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma that was switched to Saturday from the Juneteenth celebration date.

“Honestly, I think police officers, some of them, abuse their power in terms of policing black communities. There has to be a balance between police accountability and also community accountability,” Akumba said.

Sitting alone facing the deejay that set up under the Wilkes-Barre banner on the Square, Ed Ghee counted down the minutes left on the parking meter from the hour he began with.

Ghee, 63, said he’s been in Wilkes-Barre for more than 30 years and first experienced Juneteenth in Texas in the 1970s when he moved there from his hometown of Philadelphia.

“It was huge,” Ghee said of the celebrations he attended in the Tyler and Houston areas. It matched New Year’s in terms of the magnitude of festivities, he said.

But the holiday marking the day the last black slaves learned of their freedom in 1865 hasn’t been as big locally as it is in other parts of the country, Ghee pointed out.

People are “enmeshed” in the Fourth of July and 1776 when America won its freedom from England, Ghee noted. “We weren’t freed, hypothetically speaking, until 100 years later, 80 years later,” he said.

More BLM events to come

There were a few people walking about mid-afternoon and some people were setting up a canopy to provide shade for a table. However, Ghee said he expected to see more activity.

But Lewis said there will be more celebrations to come from Black Lives Matter Wilkes-Barre.

“Celebrating it in Wilkes-Barre alone, well, we’ll call it a landmark,” Lewis said, explaining that the event had only been formally put together about a week and a half ago.

Regardless, the organizers said that the important thing was raising awareness — as many white Americans, especially outside of the Texas area, learned about Juneteenth for the first time this year.

“It took so many lives to be lost to bring attention to this date and what it means to everybody,” Murphy said. “Now, you have Black men like us out here protesting, we’re out here marching; this needs to stay in history, this needs to stay in the books.”

“Don’t let nobody delete this,” he added.