Wilkes-Barre City Hall to reopen to the public on Monday

June 20, 2020 Jerome Lynott Local, News
By Jerry Lynott [email protected]
Wilkes-Barre City Hall is seen in scaffolding in April following storm damage to the roof. After being closed for months to the public and employees because of the coronavirus and storm damage, the building will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday. Times Leader file photo

Wilkes-Barre City Hall is seen in scaffolding in April following storm damage to the roof. After being closed for months to the public and employees because of the coronavirus and storm damage, the building will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday.

WILKES-BARRE — After being closed for months to the public and employees because of the coronavirus and storm damage, City Hall will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday.

Anyone entering the building must wear a mask and follow social distancing protocol issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, Mayor George Brown said Friday.

The only entrance will be from the parking lot, and the lone exit will be onto East Market Street. Americans with Disabilities Act compliant accommodations will be made.

City Hall, located at the intersection of East Market and North Washington streets, was closed to the public on March 16 as the COVID-19 outbreak spread. Employees and Brown were forced to relocate temporarily after a storm tore off a section of the roof on April 13. The damage has been repaired and the mayor and employees have returned to the building.

The move by Luzerne County to the green stage Friday in Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening process for the state also factored into allowing the public back into City Hall.

Also, the three fire stations will reopen to the public and CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.

