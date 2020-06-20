11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County

June 20, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday reported 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

Those numbers bring the total cases to 2,861 and the death toll remains at 170.

In Lackawanna County, there are 1,622 confirmed cases and 200 deaths; in Monroe County, there are 1,370 cases and 106 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there are 504 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 81,266. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 6,419 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths.

Mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening. The importance of masks even in counties in the green phase could have lasting effects as a COVID-19 surge is possible this fall.

There are 631 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 556,461 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,000 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,034 cases among employees, for a total of 20,034 at 658 distinct facilities in 47 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 4,381 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 6,180 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

/

/

/

/

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.