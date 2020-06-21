Vets at VA get a Father’s Day concert

By Kevin Carroll [email protected]
Billie Fink plays the guitar and sings as members of the 12th District of the American Legion celebrate Father’s Day. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

<p>The Legion members wave up to the veterans watching from their rooms on Sunday.</p> <p>Kevin Carroll | Times Leader</p>

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Even in the midst of a national pandemic, when a holiday rolls around, the 12th District of the American Legion pulls out all the stops to make sure that the residents of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center have a good time.

Sunday was Father’s Day, and thanks to the hard-working men and women of the Legion, the vets got to celebrate with a little bit of music and a lot of good cheer.

“We have some superhero dads up there, and we want to celebrate with them,” said Nicole Guest. Guest is the 12th District’s canteen fund manager, and a driving force behind the string of “parking-lot concerts” that the Legion has put on to celebrate the veterans even without being able to go inside and see them.

The first mini-concert was back in May, with just Guest and guitar player Billie Fink in attendance. On Memorial Day, the group grew a bit bigger, with some of the Legion members coming out in support.

On Sunday, the first parking-lot concert in the green phase of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 recovery plan, the group of Legion members grew even more, albeit with social distancing guidelines in mind.

Fink was back behind the microphone, guitar in hand, and he was in top form. Hits like “Lyin’ Eyes” and “Peaceful Easy Feeling” from the Eagles, mixed in with a little Bob Seger and Jimmy Buffett, made for a wonderful afternoon of music and dancing.

The Legion waved up to the veterans sitting in the windows, many of whom shouted down their appreciation in between songs.

The icing on the cake was a banner that read “Happy Father’s Day,” strung up on two ladders and flown prominently behind Fink, with an American flag next to it.

“We had to get a little creative with the sign, but it turned out great,” Guest said.

As they did previously, Fink’s set was a traveling one, as he and the Legion members broke everything down in one lot to set up shop in another. This way, they could play for as many vets as possible.

“We just want them all to know that we are right here with them,” Guest said.