Leverage Fitness Studio won’t reopen

June 21, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]
Steve and Linda Wengen of Shavertown participate in workouts at Leverage Fitness Studio in Forty Fort in this file photo. Owner, operator and trainer Tim Hlivia announced Thursday that the studio would not be reopening as the rest of Luzerne County entered the green phase of the state’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Times Leader file photo

<p>Toasting after a workout at Leverage Fitness Studio in Forty Fort during a vodka tasting event in this file photo are Erin Tanner of Dallas, Kristin Summa of Swoyersville, Kara Mann of Shavertown, Tim Hlivia of Shavertown, Nicole Mantione of Exeter, and Lauren Noreika of Dallas. Hlivia is the owner, operator and a trainer at Leverage, which will not be reopening.</p> <p>Times Leader file photo</p>

FORTY FORT — Leverage Fitness Studio announced on Thursday that it would not be reopening as the rest of Luzerne County entered the green phase of the state’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

Owner, operator and trainer Tim Hlivia made the announcement on the fitness studio’s Facebook account.

“This was not an easy decision. As you can imagine, the operating expenses of running Leverage, with its amenities, staff and insurances, were rather large in scale,” Hlivia said. “Being forced to close for three months, due to COVID-19, together with the continued restrictions most particularly on classroom capacity would not permit us to even meet our expenses.”

Hlivia opened Leverage Fitness on Welles Street in Forty Fort in the fall of 2010. A second location was opened up in Pittston, and that studio will remain open.

Over the years we met so many new people, forged many new friendships and became like family,” Hlivia wrote. “We greatly appreciate the opportunity to have welcomed our friends and served your fitness needs.”

Leverage Fitness had been offering virtual online sessions to both members and nonmembers throughout the pandemic. Hlivia made sure to thank his staff of trainers and employees for their tireless work over the years as well as praising the members of Leverage Fitness for their support.

“Although this is a sad and unfortunate closing of this chapter, I loved every minute of the run we had and I look forward to new opportunities and beginnings,” Hlivia said.