Luzerne Bank and Gould’s Supermarket donate to Valley Food Pantry

June 22, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
Luzerne Bank and Gould’s Supermarket recently teamed up on an effort to support a group that supports people in need. From left: Brenda Gugliotti, Luzerne Bank Gould’s Supermarket Bank Manager; Linda Snyder, Co-Chair Valley Food Pantry; John Cara, Owner of Gould’s Supermarket; Barbara Cassise, Luzerne Bank Regional President; Billie Shaffer, Co-Chair Valley Food Pantry; and Tina Caccese, Luzerne Bank Gould’s Supermarket Assistant Bank Manager. Not present for the photo was Maureen Younger, Co-Chair Valley Food Pantry. Submitted

Luzerne Bank and Gould’s Supermarket recently teamed up on an effort to support a group that supports people in need. From left: Brenda Gugliotti, Luzerne Bank Gould’s Supermarket Bank Manager; Linda Snyder, Co-Chair Valley Food Pantry; John Cara, Owner of Gould’s Supermarket; Barbara Cassise, Luzerne Bank Regional President; Billie Shaffer, Co-Chair Valley Food Pantry; and Tina Caccese, Luzerne Bank Gould’s Supermarket Assistant Bank Manager. Not present for the photo was Maureen Younger, Co-Chair Valley Food Pantry.

Submitted

<p>Co-chairs Billie Shaffer and Linda Synder stand in the well-organized Valley Food Pantry.</p> <p>Submitted</p>

Co-chairs Billie Shaffer and Linda Synder stand in the well-organized Valley Food Pantry.

Submitted

CONYNGHAM — Luzerne Bank and Gould’s Supermarket recently teamed up on an effort to support a group that supports people in need.

Luzerne Bank Regional President Barbara Cassise, together with Luzerne Bank Gould’s Supermarket Bank Manager Brenda Gugliotti and Assistant Bank Manager Tina Caccese joined Gould’s Supermarket owner John Cara in making donations to the Valley Food Pantry this past month.

Luzerne Bank and Gould’s Supermarket each donated $500 to the pantry, which has been in operation for over 30 years.

Billie Shaffer and Linda Snyder, along with Maureen Younger, work together as co-chairs of the Valley Food Pantry.

This pantry operates entirely on donations and the generosity of the members of their surrounding communities.

“Currently we are serving 65 families” said Shaffer, who has been actively working at the pantry for 28 years.

How it works

All families or individuals that benefit from the Valley Food Pantry are approved by a pastor of the Inter Faith Council, which is made up eight churches from the region: Saint John Bosco Parish Church, Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Conyngham United Methodist Church, Christ United Church of Christ of Conyngham, Black Creek United Methodist Church, Good Shepherd Church, Christ Lutheran Church and Christ United Church of Christ of Drums.

If you or someone you may know needs assistance, please contact your local pastor and they will inform the pantry.