Wyoming County man killed in crash

June 22, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News

MONROE TWP. — State police at Tunkhannock reported Rodney A. Smith, 46, of Monroe Township, died as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Route 2018 (Star Hill Road) in Wyoming County on Saturday.

State police said Smith, operating a 1997 Honda motorcycle, turned into oncoming traffic to pass a vehicle and struck head-on with a 2009 Jeep Liberty, operated by Michael J. Derhammer, 50, of Dallas, at about 5:10 p.m.

Smith was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, state police said.

Derhammer suffered a minor injury. A passenger in the Jeep was not injured.

Kunkle Fire Co. assisted at the scene.