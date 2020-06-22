WBPD officer injured during struggle with hospital patient

June 22, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — A city police officer was injured during a struggle with a patient who wanted to leave Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Police said they responded to the medical facility when Jesus Briganti, 58, of Plymouth, attempted to leave. When Briganti was confronted by officers, he allegedly punched one officer in the face, police said.

Briganti allegedly kicked and bit the officer’s hand.

Several officers and hospital staff assisted in gaining control of Briganti.

Police said the officer sustained a laceration to the hand and bruises to the face and eye socket.

Briganti was arraigned Monday by District Judge Brian Tupper on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $15,000 bail.