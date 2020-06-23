WB playgrounds reopen today, but not hoops, nets or splash pad

June 23, 2020 Jerome Lynott Local, News
By Jerry Lynott [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — Equipment on the city’s playgrounds will be open Tuesday with the lifting of state-imposed restrictions for the coronavirus.

In a press release Mayor George Brown on Monday announced that the equipment will be ready to use as a result of Luzerne County entering the green phase of the state’s reopening process.

However, Brown said the splash pad at Coal Street park will be closed for the summer due to state Department of Health and federal Centers for Disease Control regulations.

The mayor also noted the basketball nets and rims will not be installed, but going forward, there the city will review monthly whether to put them back into place.

Visitors to the parks are asked to maintain social distancing and wear a mask when appropriate. Under the state’s green phase large gatherings, planned or spontaneous, of more than 250 individuals are prohibited.

Additionally, softball leagues may begin to register. Please call Dave Iskra at 570-472-2304. All leagues are responsible for maintaining league health and safety guidelines as to their participants during the season.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott

