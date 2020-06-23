‘A return to some normalcy’ as WB Family YMCA reopens

WILKES-BARRE — Heather Shaughnessy was running on a treadmill at the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA Monday afternoon, socially distanced from others, but enjoying every second of her workout.
“This gives me a little bit more of normalcy,” Shaughnessy said. “I really enjoy working out and I missed my daily routine.”
After closing its facility on March 27, the Wilkes-Barre YMCA reopened to members on Monday at 50 percent capacity. Executive Director Jim Thomas said more than 200 members were through the doors to work out before noon.
“We’re glad to be back,” Thomas said. “Many people were saying how much they missed the interaction with their workout friends. They said they enjoy seeing people and talking to friends they’ve had here at the YMCA for years.”
Thomas said a phased reopening began with child care on June 1; pool and outdoor group exercise on June 8; summer day camp on June 15, and now the wellness center and additional facility features on June 22.
Beginning Monday, the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA is operating on limited hours: Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
From 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the YMCA is asking members to respect the time frame for use by older adult members — those ages 62 and up, as well as those in high-risk categories.
Thomas noted that every other cardio workout machine is shut down, alternating their use daily. He said every inch of the YMCA is constantly being cleaned and sanitized. In fact, every member is handed a spray bottle of sanitizer and paper towels to clean the machines they use. This is in addition to YMCA staff also cleaning the machines constantly.
Special protocols are also in place for walking through the workout areas.
Dana Miller, 23, is a Wilkes University pharmacy student. She said she works out at the YMCA three or four times a week and she was happy to return Monday.
“I was so excited when I hear the Y was reopening,” Miller said. “Working out helps a lot to cope with school; it definitely improves my mental health.”
Michael Ortiz, 16, soon to be a senior at GAR High School, said after sitting at home for several months, he was anxious to get back to working out.
“It’s been tough for a while,” he said. “I needed to get back into working out. Staying physically fit makes you a stronger person.”
Partial opening
Thomas said open areas (with restrictions) include: Cardio and strength areas with significant restrictions on capacity and activities; daily child care (separated from general membership); the pool; adult men’s and women’s locker rooms; group exercise studio and spin room (with limitations and restrictions); and Studio X (by reservation only).
He said only no-touch bottle filling will be available (the water fountains are closed).
Closed areas include: Lobby areas (seating has been removed – additional seating areas throughout the facility will be reduced and furniture will be positioned to be at least six feet apart; steam rooms, saunas, whirlpools, child watch and the Henry Gym and Middle Gym.
There will be no pickleball, and basketballs, racquets, balls and additional equipment will not be provided.
All group activities in the facility may be limited and/or cancelled, including, but not limited to: All group exercise classes, swim lessons, water aerobics, swim team, active older adults programming, boot camp, basketball, volleyball, etc.). Traditional circuit training will be prohibited (individuals may only use one piece of equipment at a time).
Thomas said the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA will mandate rigid social/physical distancing practices and policies — equipment will be spaced to maintain appropriate social distance.
Hand sanitizer will be placed throughout the building and the facility and equipment will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected daily (before opening, after closing each day and throughout the day).
All staff is required to wear PPE (i.e. masks, gloves in certain areas) and members are required to wear a mask when entering the facility. Staff, members and vendors temperatures will be checked upon entry. Any individual who displays any symptom of an illness may not enter the building.
Only Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA members may enter the facility (active members of the Greater Pittston YMCA may also enter, as well as the Greater Scranton YMCA when Lackawanna County enters the green phase.
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.