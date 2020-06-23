Almost Queen to appear at Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot on July 17

June 23, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
Almost Queen

Almost Queen

WILKES-BARRE — Almost Queen will appear live on stage at the Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot on July 17, it was announced Tuesday.

The ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza live event is presented by Geisinger.

The event will be featured as part of the venue’s “Drive-In Theater” live-event series taking place this summer.

Almost Queen is presented locally by Rock 107 and produced by SLP Concerts.

Tickets for Almost Queen are $99.50 per vehicle (that’s under $25 per person with 4 people per car), and go on sale Friday, June 26, at 10 a.m. exclusively via Ticketmaster.com. For tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, only touchless, mobile tickets administered through the Ticketmaster app (iOS | Android) will be valid for this event. Tickets will also be available via the NBT Bank Box Office during the Box Office’s Summer hours of operation.

A limited number of Gold Circle ($199.50) & Silver Circle ($149.50) parking spaces will be made available for this performance. Gold Circle and Silver Circle parking guarantees a spot in the first few rows in closest proximity to the stage.

A maximum of four (4) occupants will be permitted per vehicle. Up to 1,000 vehicles will be permitted for the event.

Social distancing measures will operate in accordance with Pennsylvania guidelines (subject to change):

• Vehicles will be spaced to accommodate social distancing.

• Cars will park in a staggered fashion to achieve spacing and best visibility.

• Patrons must remain inside their vehicle cabins.

• Patrons may only leave their vehicles to use restrooms or to obtain concessions (if being served), and will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

• Portable, single-stall restrooms will be cleaned frequently.

• Additional information for these first-of-a-kind concert experiences:

• Passenger vehicles only. No motorcycles, buses, party buses, limousines, RV’s, bicycles, or foot traffic allowed. ADA accessible vehicles will be permitted.

• All tickets are general admission and spots cannot be reserved.

• Event is rain or shine.

• All cars must enter through the Main Entrance from Highland Park Blvd.

• Concessions availability is to be determined.

• No alcohol permitted inside the arena parking lot.

• Absolutely no tailgating or out-of-vehicle gatherings (subject to change).

• Audio amplification to be announced.

• Cars with more than four occupants will be turned away without refund.

• Vehicles are subject to search upon entry.

• No pets allowed.

For day-of:

• Once parked, vehicle relocation is not permitted.

• Please follow parking attendants’ directions to your parking spot.

• Please pull forward into the spot — don’t try to back in.

• If you wish to park with your friends, we recommend you meet away from the venue and drive in together.

• State guidance on social distancing, public gatherings and certain procedures and practices is subject to change. Mohegan Sun Arena will keep customers informed of changes as they pertain to these events at www.MoheganSunArenaPA.com. For a list of frequently asked questions as it pertains to this event, please visit www.MoheganSunArenaPA.com/events/AlmostQueen

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.