$3 million settlement proposed in death of Luzerne County inmate

June 23, 2020 Jennifer Andes Local, News, Top Stories

County’s insurance deductible is $50,000, however

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Tati Mackey holds photographs of her father, Shaheen Mackey, during a 2018 interview with the Times Leader. Shaheen Mackey died two years ago being lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for five hours on a warrant related to a protection-from-abuse petition, officials have said. Times Leader file photo

Times Leader file photo

Luzerne County has publicly posted the proposed settlement amount to end litigation with the estate of deceased county prison inmate Shaheen Mackey: $3 million.

The figure was released around 5 p.m. in an updated agenda for tonight’s 6 p.m. virtual county council meeting.

The agenda says the county’s only settlement cost would be any amount still owed on its insurance deductible. The county’s deductible is $50,000, and about $7,000 has been paid so far, officials said.

Council is set to discuss the settlement in a closed-door executive session before voting on whether to accept the settlement.

June 6 was the two-year anniversary of the day Mackey, 41, of Berwick, was transported from the prison to the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, where he died two days later. He had been lodged at the prison in Wilkes-Barre about five hours on a warrant related to a protection-from-abuse petition, officials have said.

The family’s suit against the county, numerous prison employees and the prison inmate health care provider is still in the discovery stage in federal court, attorneys said.

According to prior published reports, the suit asserts Mackey was epileptic and suffering from a seizure when he wandered, disoriented, into the wrong cell during a prison lockdown. The prison did not properly document his medical issues, it said.

Mackey allegedly began acting delusional, which prompted correctional officers to restrain him, use stun guns on him, shackle him and administer Narcan, though later blood tests allegedly revealed Mackey was on no drugs at the time of his death, reports said.

The suit argued the county should have treated the situation as a medical emergency instead of with “physical force.”

However, the county District Attorney’s Office concluded in its own internal investigation there were no “criminal acts or wrongdoing by any of the officers involved.”

An autopsy concluded Mackey suffered from severe coronary artery disease and that the “sudden, lengthy and violent outburst and subsequent episode led to heart failure,” prompting a ruling that the manner of death was natural causes, the office said.

Mackey’s family has been posting about the case on social media, asserting the prison “murdered” him.

