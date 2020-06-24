Pa. National Guard Associations holding virtual job fair

June 24, 2020 Jerome Lynott Local, News

The Pennsylvania National Guard Associations and its PNGAS Business Action Council will hold a Virtual Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

All job seekers are welcome and can participate for free. Employers can still participate by contacting [email protected] Job Seekers must register at the Job Fair site online.

For several years, PNGAS has been helping Guard members, veterans, their spouses, and families get job opportunities. The PNGAS Job Board has almost 1,500 job postings.

Among the employers participating are:

Lincoln Tech, Accelerate Mortgage, Averitt Express, California University of Pennsylvania, Geisinger Health Systems, Shippensburg University, Troops to Teachers, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, The Pilot Company, The University of Pennsylvania, Central Penn College, UNFI, Amazon, Diakon, The Department of Military and Veteran’s Affairs, Pennsylvania National Guard, US Census Bureau, DeVry University, PA Career Link, Tradesmen International, The PNGAS Job Board.

— Staff Report