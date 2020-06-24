Plains man charged with possessing child pornography

PLAINS TWP. — A township man was charged Tuesday with downloading and sharing images of children, some as young as toddlers, engaged in sex acts.

Thomas Gerard Schwab, 22, of Briar Creek Road, was arrested at his home when detectives from Luzerne and Lackawanna counties and state police executed a search warrant at the residence.

Detectives obtained the search warrant based on cybertips alleging child pornography was being viewed and shared from within the home.

According to the criminal complaint:

Schwab admitted he created an account with an instant messenger app using the name “Spark” and a user name “penguin1145” linked to his email.

Schwab told detectives he used his cell phone to access the account and had been downloading and disseminating child pornography for less than five years.

Detectives in the criminal complaint said Schwab admitted to saving images and videos in a photo folder and the youngest he downloaded and disseminated were toddlers.

A forensic examination of Schwab’s cell phone revealed 10 images or videos including a chat conversation between Schwab and a person with the user name “babyboys4me,” the complaint says.

Schwab allegedly told detectives he knew he was wrong and illegal to possess and share child pornography and he would use the images for sexual gratification.

Schwab was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo Jr. in Plains Township on 10 counts of possession of child pornography, four counts of dissemination of sexual material and a single count of criminal use of communication facility. He was released after posting $50,000 bail.