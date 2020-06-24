Civil service tests scheduled for Wilkes-Barre Police Dept.

June 24, 2020
By Jerry Lynott [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — The city will hold civil service tests in August for entry-level police officer jobs.

Applications and a non-refundable $100 filing fee must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by 4 p.m. on July 6. Applications are available online at www.wilkes-barre.pa.us and at the Clerk’s Office on the fourth-floor of City Hall, 40 E. Market St., from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The written exam will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 at the Wilkes-Barre Area Career & Technical Center, 350 Jumper Road, Plains Township. Candidates must pass the written exam in order to be eligible for the physical exam scheduled for Aug. 29 at a site to be determined.

Information about the exams will be provided with the submission of an application.

The city hired 7 new officers last year to bring the department staffing level to 82. But several officers have retired within the past year.

City Administrator Charlie McCormick said Mayor George Brown intends to fill the spots as soon as possible.

“The mayor’s always taken the position we want a full complement,” McCormick said Tuesday.

The new hires, who are not already certified, will attend the Police Academy at Lackawanna College in Scranton to obtain Act 120 certification for municipal police officers. They receive cadet pay and benefits. Entry level officers join the department at a starting annual salary of $63,283 plus benefits.

