Man charged with making false 911 calls

PITTSTON — A 31-year-old man was arraigned Tuesday on charges he called 911 to report emergencies that turned out to be false out of revenge for being evicted from a Parsonage Street residence.

Ryan Pearlstein, address listed as homeless, made six bogus calls to 911 about incidents on Parsonage Street including a hostage situation at a residence because he disliked people who lived there.

Pearlstein was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Luzerne County Central Court on six counts each of false alarms to agencies of public service and false reports. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Pittston police responded to a Parsonage Street residence at about 11:35 p.m. Monday on a report a man was threatening a woman with a firearm.

Officers were already at the residence on a criminal mischief report called in by the residents who claimed Pearlstein damaged their property. The residents told police they evicted Pearlstein from their home after Pearlstein told them he made fictitious calls to 911.

Police traced the phone number to a motel on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre where Pearlstein was staying.

Phone records to 911 say Pearlstein allegedly made six calls reporting fictitious emergencies that resulted in a police response each time.

• June 22, 11:35 p.m: Caller reported a man was threatening a woman with a firearm on Parsonage Street. Officers were already at the home on a criminal mischief complaint by the residents.

• May 23, 3:54 p.m: Caller reported an electrical fire in the basement of the house on Parsonage Street. Officers arrived and spoke with the homeowner who did not call 911 and house was safe.

• May 23, 11:37 p.m: Caller reported a gasoline odor in the basement of a Parsonage Street residence. Officers said the call was false.

• May 22, 5:36 a.m: Caller reported a man with a gun was holding another man hostage inside a Parsonage Street home. Officers arrived and found the call to be false.

• May 16, 8:44 p.m: Caller reported smoke coming from basement windows of a Parsonage Street home. Police said the smoke was unfounded.

• May 16, 11:30 p.m: Caller reported a woman cutting herself inside a Parsonage Street home. Police checked the residence and discovered the house was vacant.