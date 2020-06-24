Rose Tucker Center receives $14,191 grant

June 24, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
NANTICOKE — The Rose Tucker Active Adult Center in Nanticoke Wednesday was awarded a $14,191 grant, State Rep. Gerald Mullery announced.

“There are many wonderful activities that are provided at the Rose Tucker Center and it’s great to see them receive funding from the state so they can continue helping older residents in the Nanticoke area have active lives,” said Mullery, D-Newport Township.

Mullery said the funds are from the Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s 2019-20 Senior Community Center grant program, which totals $2 million statewide.

For more information on senior community centers and other services and programs offered by the department, visit www.aging.pa.gov.