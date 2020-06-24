Two people wanted captured by police

KINGSTON — Police captured two people wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department during a traffic stop late Tuesday night.

Police said John Michael Gottshall, 39, of Plymouth, and Rosalie Ritchie, 39, of Kingston, were arrested in the rear of the Gateway Shopping Center at about 11:30 p.m.

Gottshall was wanted on allegations he failed to appear Aug. 21, 2019, for a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges filed by Kingston police.

Ritchie was wanted for failing to appear June 16 for a preliminary hearing on charges of misbranding a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia filed by Pittston Township police.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police in the area of the shopping center observed a vehicle, driven by Gottshall, pull into the parking lot and park. Ritchie got out of the car and entered an apartment, reemerging several minutes later and getting back inside the vehicle.

Gottshall drove to the rear of the shopping complex where police stopped them.

Police said Gottshall and Ritchie exited the vehicle and began walking toward closed businesses when they were arrested.

Police in the complaint said they found crack cocaine and cocaine inside the vehicle.

After Gottshall was taken to the county correctional facility, police allege a heroin packet was found inside his wallet.

Gottshall was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey of Hanover Township on charges of possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed on the arrest warrant and for lack of $20,000 bail on the drug offenses.

Ritchie was jailed on the arrest warrant.