Mayors’ Vision: Brown reflects on governing WB during COVID-19 crisis

Elected last year and inaugurated in January, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown took office shortly before America was plunged into the coronavirus crisis.

Despite the stress and chaos, he has been a highly public figure throughout the pandemic, frequently addressing the population as a whole and also reaching out to struggling restaurants and small businesses through a special loan program.

That, and he had to deal with a windstorm that shredded the roof of City Hall, sending the mayor and other staffers to temporary office space while dealing with the other major crisis.

Mayor Brown spoke with us for this, the second Mayors’ Vision special section spotlighting area mayors, about how he and his team have dealt with the various aspects of these chaotic few months.

* * *

What are the ways in which the pandemic has affected Wilkes-Barre? What are some of the main issues that you have had to deal with over the past three months?

It interrupted normalcy in the lifestyles of our residents, our businesses and our city government. You have people being required to stay home, and a dramatic impact on the businesses that are the lifeblood of our economy. This is how they generate the income to support their families.

As far as city government, naturally it created several issues for us.

We’re obviously on a higher level of alert. And it affected us financially. Mercantile taxes weren’t coming in like they normally do, and we extended that to help the merchants out. The permit fees that we were counting on in our budget weren’t coming in like we expected, the earned income tax.

We did furlough 10 people, but they’re all back. And we were able to keep the city going, providing all the services.

The county was awarded over $28 million from the federal government. I’ve been in contact with (Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri) and I am hoping we will be able to get some reimbursements for our losses.

The pandemic did increase our costs for things like PPE. We need to make sure that first responders — the emergency medical technicians, the firefighters, the police and everyone else, even our DPW — have the proper PPE.

We’ve been very fortunate that we had access to the proper PPE, and we gave out about 2,000 masks to the area hospitals, Geisinger and Wilkes-Barre General, because they had a need and we had enough that we were able to supply them and properly outfit our workforce.

It even had a psychological effect on our residents. When they were not able to go to work and had to stay in their houses, it took away that vibrancy in the city. People want to get back to work and shopping and other normal things. One of the things we did was to open up the yard waste earlier than normal, so that they could go out in nice weather and work in their yards and have something to do. We also extended the tax payments so they had a little more time to pay.

So yes, we did these things to soften the blow a little bit for residents.

You initiated a loan program for businesses. How did that work out? Have you heard any feedback from businesses on how they are doing?

This was over $300,000 that we found in an account that had not been used in over 14 years and had been designated for the downtown area. So we went to the Department of Community and Economic Development and we asked if we could extend it throughout the entire city, and they said we could use it for whatever purposes we deemed necessary.

So first of all we opened it up to the restaurants: $3,500 loans with no interest and no payments for a year. Then we opened it up to small businesses with one to five employees. Overall, through both programs, we distributed over $300,000 in 55 loans.

Those businesses have been very nice and responded back with messages to show their appreciation. For many it was a like a bridge until other monies became available. Now that many of these businesses are back open it’s helping them to restock, to pay salaries and rent.

It makes you feel good that you’re able to give back to the community. I’m so glad we were able to do that.

You’re in the early days of your term and you’ve had all this craziness thrown at you, and one of the key ways you’ve responded has been with numerous messages to the residents urging calm and explaining how to stay safe, in English as well as in Spanish. How and why did you implement that strategy?

I promised transparency when I ran for mayor and to be an overcommunicator. For example, every Friday I do a state of the city message that appears on our Wilkes-Barre City website, on our Facebook and also on my personal Facebook. We emphasize what has happened during that week and what’s expected in the week to come.

So when the pandemic first started, I wanted people to get the message: Stay home. Stay safe. We did the newspaper ads, the benches, social media, any way we could. I’ve been on the radio numerous times.

I felt it was important that it be bilingual because we have a large Hispanic population, and we have to reach out to everyone in the city, not just those who read, write and speak English. I’ve also reached out to leaders in the Latino community with pamphlets and information in both languages.

Our residents have been wonderful. They’ve listened to the message, and I believe that’s one of the reasons we’ve done so well in the city in terms of cases.

We have had positive feedback, and yes, I am going to continue to overcommunicate. We want residents, people who work here, people who have businesses in the city to have a better idea what’s going on.

We’ve also worked very closely with the seven nursing homes in the City of Wilkes-Barre, visiting them several time to offer guidance, PPE, making sure they knew what the requirements were. I also thank them for working with us.

In the midst of all this, the roof gets torn off City Hall during a windstorm. You certainly have had your share of challenges so far. How have you been dealing with all of these different issues?

It has been quite a first six months!

The first month my main objective was to put together a budget that was true and factual, with real numbers, that hopefully would not result in a tax increase or increase any fees. There were a lot of 10-hour days, 12-hour days, weekends. But I have a wonderful staff here and we worked together and we created a budget with no tax increase and no fee increase.

Then we got hit with the coronavirus. I put together a COVID task force. We still meet every day at 9 o’clock and discuss COVID-related issues. On that committee is my fire chief, police chief, director of the health department, director of operations, city attorney and city administrator. We go through every single scenario that we have to go through to make sure our residents are safe. And as a team we will continue that until we are sure this is over or until we have a vaccine of some kind. I have a lot of experts in those meetings. I think it’s important to listen and I’ve learned a lot from them.

So all of that happens, and then all of a sudden the roof blows off!

How have you dealt with that?

Well, just putting the roof back on is a half-a-million-dollar job, but then we notice that there’s other damage to the fourth floor, to my office, to the City Clerk’s Office and to City Council.

We had just had the walls in City Hall repainted, and we replaced the lighting and polished the floors.

Well, then we have to go back and re-do the fourth floor. We discover that the damaged flooring on the fourth floor had asbestos. So we had to bring in the guys in the white suits and protective gear to get rid of it and then we replace the flooring.

So we just got back in here a week ago. We called our people back from furlough and opened up all the departments to the residents of the City of Wilkes-Barre.

I’ve stopped saying to myself and my staff, “what’s going to happen next?”

Well, of course then came the civil rights protests. How have you approached that situation?

We’re trying to provide a safe and supportive environment for the people who want to protest. That’s their right and I welcome them to do that.

Any other thoughts about your term so far, sir?

I’m very fortunate to have a very great staff and we’ve weathered just about everything that has been thrown at us.

I want to thank the residents of Wilkes-Barre for listening to our requests about social distancing, about staying home and staying safe. I know it has not been easy for them, but because of their efforts, things are much better than they could have been. It really could have been much worse.