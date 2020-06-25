SCI Retreat in Newport Township closing by Saturday

June 25, 2020
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
The entrance to SCI-Retreat is seen in a file photo. The Newport Township facility is set to close by Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced Thursday. Times Leader file photo

The State Correctional Institution at Retreat in Newport Township is set to close by Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced Thursday.

Gov. Tom Wolf had agreed to the department’s recommended closure in January, with the understanding employees would be relocated to another state correctional facility within 65 miles of the Newport Township one. Under the now-completed relocation process, some employees chose different positions within the department or state, and others retired, the announcement said.

Although closed, SCI Retreat will be maintained for minimal operations in case it is needed in the future to deal with a coronavirus outbreak, the state said.

The facility temporarily housed some new state inmates during the pandemic so they could be monitored for symptoms.

In total, 1,166 inmates were tested at the site, with only 13 positive results, said Tabb Bickell, the department’s Executive Deputy Secretary for Institutional Operations.

“I would like to thank SCI Retreat employees for stepping up to the challenge of turning their facility into a reception facility during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bickell said in the release. “They made a huge impact on our work to slow the spread of the virus throughout our system.”

