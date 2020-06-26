F.M. Kirby Fest annual fundraiser cancelled

June 26, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

WILKES-BARRE —The F.M. Kirby Center Friday announced the cancellation of its annual fundraiser — F.M. Kirby Fest — which had been rescheduled to July 11.

A news release from the Kirby Center stated:

“It is with heavy hearts that the F.M. Kirby Center must announce the cancellation of their annual fundraiser, F.M. Kirby Fest, which was rescheduled to July 11, 2020. Unfortunately, due to social distancing concerns, the event will not be possible this year, however there will be a F.M. Kirby Fest next year in April 2021.”

All proceeds of the fundraiser benefit the Arts and Education programs and community outreach programs at the Kirby Center.

Director of Development Joell Yarmel said: “With the new restrictions prohibiting gatherings of 250 people, we had to search for alternatives in order to host the fundraiser. We spoke with state officials and also considered hosting the event outside on Public Square.

“Unfortunately, these options are not realistic for us. The beauty of Kirby Fest is to enjoy all areas of the building, sample local treats, listen to great music and look at beautiful art. This fundraiser benefits so many within our community, and it wouldn’t serve its purpose with the restrictions in place.”

All ticket buyers are encouraged to convert their purchase to a much needed donation to the F.M. Kirby Center. Call the Box Office at 570-826-1100 if a refund is required.

The F.M. Kirby Center is an independent performing arts venue in Wilkes-Barre.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.