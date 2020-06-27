Beyond the Byline: A cinder block taught me well

June 27, 2020
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
<p>This is a Wilson A2000 baseball glove, circa 1962.</p>

WILKES-BARRE — In the early 1960s, just about every boy in Plymouth wanted to play Little League baseball.

Hundreds of kids would try out — some would get cut and be placed in the Minor League.

It was a big deal to make a team and get one of those flannel uniforms, a hat with the sponsor’s initial on it and a seat in the dugout.

We had good coaches back then. One of mine was Tony “Stush” Gayson. He was my dad’s good friend. What my dad didn’t teach me, Stush did, and vice-versa.

Anyway, when I was a young 10-year-old member of the Bird Mining squad, Stush was trying to teach me to play the infield. He had me at second base. Without exaggeration, if he hit 10 ground balls to me, I would boot 8 of them. It got very frustrating — especially for Stush.

At one practice, Stush called me out to second base. He then tied a cinder block to my right leg to keep it from moving. Stush told me to lead with my left foot, drop my rear end and bend over, placing my glove near the ground and field the grounder.

This ingenious teaching tool worked. It took a while, but he finally removed the cinder block from my leg. It was like taking the training wheels off of my first two-wheel bicycle.

I actually became a pretty good infielder, despite being sent to centerfield for a year. My last year, I was a shortstop and a pitcher.

As my star rose, my dad took me to Lewis-Duncan in the Gateway Shopping Center to get a new baseball glove. Mac Duncan recommended the Wilson A2000 model. It was a beautiful piece of leather.

Mr. Duncan told my dad and me to oil the entire glove — I believe he sold us Glovolium — then place a baseball in the pocket and tie the glove around the baseball and let it set overnight.

It worked perfectly. That glove softened and had the feel of a form-fitting jacket, No ground ball would ever get past me now.

Except, of course, when I failed to drop my read end and bend over, only to watch a few get through my legs.

That’s when Stush the baseball coach would become Stush the philosopher.

“It’s not the glove’s fault, Billy,” he would say. “It wouldn’t matter if you had a bushel basket — you won’t ever scoop a grounder unless you drop your rear end and bend over and keep your eye on the ball.”

Those were words of wisdom. My dad would always say about hitting, “You can’t hit what you can’t see.” In other words, keep your eye on the ball.

Dad would also say, you can’t make a basket if you’re not looking at it.” Keep your eye on the goal.

Dad tied a rope to a branch of our cherry tree and he tied a ball to the rope about waist high for me. “Keep swinging at it — level off. And watch it to the bat.” Keep your eye on the ball.

And Stush taught me about water fowl in baseball: “C’mon Billy, we got two ducks on the pond.” Huh? Hey, wait?”

Stush also asked me one time, “When you get a hit and you’re rounding first base, which foot do you hit the base with?” Before I could answer left or right, Stush said, “Whichever foot is there — never lose your stride.” I would always use that when I coached.

The point is to learn the fundamentals. If you are fundamentally sound, you will succeed.

You might not make it to Yankee Stadium, but you will learn valuable lessons that will follow you through life.

Even today, I keep my eye on the ball, keep my swing as level as possible and I always know when the ducks are on the pond.

And sometimes a cinder block tied to your leg will make you a better fielder and a better person.

