PennDOT extends expiration dates through July 31

June 27, 2020 William O'Boyle News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
A sample Pennsylvania driver’s license is seen here. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday that expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, and learner’s permits, will be extended for Pennsylvania residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday that expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, and learner’s permits, will be extended for Pennsylvania residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Effective June 23, expiration dates for driver licenses, photo ID cards and learner’s permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020 through July 31, 2020, have been extended until July 31, 2020. These extensions are in addition to those announced on May 27, 2020.

A camera card is considered a driver’s license, so it is covered by the same terms and conditions extending other driver’s license products. Camera cards with expiration dates within this time-frame are also extended through July 31.

The following products were previously extended until June 30,2020, and will not be extended:

• Vehicle registrations of all classes which includes, but not limited to, mass transit vehicle registrations, apportioned vehicle registrations, fleet vehicle registrations, dealer plate registrations, temporary registrations and biennial farm exemption certificates scheduled to expire from March 16 through June 30, 2020.

• Safety inspections and emissions inspections scheduled to expire from March 16 through June 30, 2020.

• Persons with Disabilities parking placards scheduled to expire from March 16 through June 30, 2020.

Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov.

