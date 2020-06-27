Street sweeping continues in Wilkes-Barre the week of June 29

June 27, 2020 Jerome Lynott Local, News

WILKES-BARRE — Street sweeping will continue the week of June 29 in the South Wilkes-Barre, East End, Parsons and Miners Mills neighborhoods.

The schedule is dependent on the weather and resident cooperation. Residents are advised to look for postings on their streets and to remove their vehicles from the street between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the posted date to allow the sweepers access.