Kirby Center to hold auction with local photographers

June 27, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
Press photo of Jason Isbell by Scott Kucharski.

WILKES-BARRE — F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Artistic Director Anne Rodella said “live entertainment has a magical air surrounding it.”

And that theme will be the focal point of the Kirby Center’s online photo auction of prints taken by local photographers and shot at the downtown venue.

The auction will take place on the Kirby Center Facebook page on Tuesday, June 30 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, July 2 at 8 p.m. All proceeds from the auction fundraiser will be split between the photographers and the Kirby Center.

Rodella said the auction will feature photos from big name artists that have visited the F.M. Kirby Center such as: Jason Isbell, Alice Cooper, Greta Van Fleet and more; as well as shots of the Kirby Center building itself. The photos have been taken by local photographers such as Brittany Boote, Scott Kucharski and Jerry Hylan.

“Each photograph shows a moment in time that you experience only with the people at the event,” Rodella said. “Wilkes-Barre and the F.M. Kirby Center are lucky to be surrounded by talented photographers who capture that magical feeling in pictures. Over the years, those photographers have become our friends. We are thrilled to work on this project and support our friends who have long supported us.”

The silent auction will take place in a Facebook Event on the Kirby Center page. The photos up for auction will be available to view in the Facebook Event this weekend and bidding will begin on Tuesday, June 30.

The F.M. Kirby Center is an independent performing arts venue on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

Rodella said a recent survey conducted by the National Independent Venue Association found that 90% of independent music venues face closure if the coronavirus shutdown lasts six months or longer and there’s no federal support provided.

The organization asks for support for all independent venues by signing a letter to your legislators today at: SaveOurStages.com.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.