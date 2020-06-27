🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

Those numbers bring the total cases to 2,898 and the death count remains at 176.

In Lackawanna County, there are 1,698 confirmed cases and 202 deaths; Monroe County, there are 1,401 cases and 108 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there are 621 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 84,991. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 6,603 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 24 new deaths.

Mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening. Consistent mask wearing, even in counties in the green phase, could have lasting benefits as a COVID-19 surge is possible this fall.

There are 633 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 646,780 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,622 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,193 cases among employees, for a total of 20,815 at 684 distinct facilities in 51 counties

Out of our total deaths, 4,528 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 6,446 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.