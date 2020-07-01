Beyond the Byline: Leadership USA, a most enjoyable experience

By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
<p>The first, and only, class of Leadership USA in 1995-96. Bill O’Boyle, second row center, chaired the graduation ceremony committee.</p>

WILKES-BARRE — Funny story.

It was early 1995 and Sue Kluger, then the executive director of Leadership Wilkes-Barre, called me and told me about a new national leadership program starting up — Leadership USA.

The National Association for Community Leadership Organizations (NACLO) was partnering with the Kellogg Foundation to bring together 75 community leaders from across the country for this year-long program.

For some reason, Sue thought I should apply.

I told my boss, Tom Pugh, CEO of Allied Service John Heinz Institute, and he and I had a good laugh. Tom told me if I was selected, the company would pay the fees.

So I did apply.

My first response came a few weeks later, telling me that the selection committee had determined that 75 was too large of a group to be effective.

My odds were now much greater that I would not be chosen.

Then, a few more weeks later, I received another letter:

“The Leadership USA Selection Committee has decided that the ideal size of the inaugural class should be 35 — congratulations, you have been selected.”

Wait — what?

Reeling from total shock and disbelief, I went to Tom’s office and gave him the good/bad news.

A week before the first class was to convene in Pomona, Calif. at California State Polytechnic University, my dad died. I intended to blow off Leadership USA. My uncle and aunt said that was not an option — that my dad was proud that I was chosen.

So off I went, arriving at the seminar on the evening of orientation. I was greeted by all my classmates who were informed of my dad’s passing. We immediately bonded.

The year went very fast — to Tampa, Fla., then Lexington, KY, and finally in Washington D.C. for a seminar and graduation ceremony.

I have to say that this was a most enjoyable and rewarding experience. I met John W. Gardner, the founder of two Common Cause and Independent Sector, among others.

Each seminar was filled with informative topics that provided debate between presenters and class members. We learned a lot from each other about each other — we learned to listen, to think and to process.

I met many good people. I always say I was the most insignificant member of the class, which was filled with CEO, attorneys, physicians, college presidents, top executives and me.

But I managed to not just muddle through each program, but to also participate and contribute more than I ever dreamed I would.

When I was first asked to become a member of Leadership Wilkes-Barre in 1987-88, I was very skeptical. My uninformed opinion was way off. Soon into orientation at the Kirby Episcopal House, I knew the program was going to be beneficial and it was.

My project idea was to establish a copy program for high school kids — Junior Leadership Wilkes-Barre. Our committee, thanks to our employers, made it a huge success. The program continues today, some 32 years later, educating students about the positives this area offers, making it a great place to live, work and play.

Leadership Wilkes-Barre and Leadership USA taught me a lot.

Community Leadership programs are vital to the betterment of our community. Just look at all of the community projects that have been done by participants for decades to improve our quality of life.

It can’t be understated.

