WBPD cite man with endangerment after igniting fireworks

WILKES-BARRE — Township police arrested a man after he allegedly spat saliva that struck a tow truck driver and later urinated on the floor of a holding cell on Monday.

Daymian Luke McEvoy Pape, 24, of East Chestnut Street, Wilkes-Barre, faces charges of terroristic threats, institutional vandalism, harassment, public drunkenness, driving with a suspended license and two vehicle violations after an incident on Highland Park Boulevard near the Wegmans Food Market just after 8 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint:

Pape was driving a Ford Edge that became disabled in the turning lane into Wegmans. Another motorists attempted to jump start Pape’s vehicle but was unsuccessful.

Police were aware from Sunday night that Pape had a suspended driver’s license and the Ford had an expired registration and no insurance.

When an officer informed Pape his vehicle was going to be towed, Pape told the officer he should arrest him because he had been drinking.

Police in the complaint stated Pape had an odor of an alcoholic beverage and consumed beer before his vehicle was towed.

When a tow truck driver arrived, police said Pape became irate and attempted to remove personal belongings as his vehicle was being loaded onto a tow truck, the complaint says.

Police said Pape threatened the tow truck driver by saying, “Everyone is a tough guy until they get punched in the face,” and proceeded to spit saliva that struck the tow truck driver, according to the complaint.

After spitting saliva, Pape said to the tow truck driver, “How you gonna get spit on and not do anything about it,” the complaint says.

Police suspect Pape spat saliva to provoke a fight with the tow truck driver.

When Pape was placed in holding cell at the police department, police alleged he urinated on the floor.