WBPD cite man with endangerment after igniting fireworks

July 1, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News

WILKES-BARRE — City police said they cited Robert Anker with recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct after he allegedly ignited fireworks on North Washington Street on Monday.

Police alleged the fireworks Anker ignited struck the front porch of a residence where people were sitting at about 8:40 p.m.