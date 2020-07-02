Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

WILKES-BARRE – As the country struggles with record unemployment numbers driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilkes-Barre Connect is launching a program that aims to reshape the region’s workforce and get displaced workers back to work.

Wilkes-Barre Connect, the entrepreneurial and economic development arm of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber, announced the launch of NEPA Works in a press release Tuesday afternoon. NEPA Works is a “12-month pilot program that will enhance the connectivity of our current workforce system, address skills gaps and get displaced workers back to work in Northeastern PA,” the release says.

The program was designed in partnership with the PA Department of Community and Economic Development and is funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission.

“NEPA Works is a solution created by the team at the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber, in response to addressing the challenges and opportunities currently facing our workforce system,” said Joseph Boylan, executive director of Wilkes-Barre Connect. “We are grateful for ARC’s and DCED’s support and commitment to our vision, and excited at the opportunity to partner with extraordinary leaders and organizations in Northeast PA, including The Institute, PA CareerLink, Codelicious and Mobiniti.”

An impact report on the program will be produced, which will allow the program to be duplicated in communities across the state. The Institute of Public Policy and Economic Development, led by Executive Director Teri Ooms, will collect data and outputs to measure the program’s effectiveness and will lead efforts to create replicable models.

The NEPA Works pilot program consists of two components: Reimagining our Workforce and Coding the Coal Region.

Reimagining our Workforce features a partnership between Wilkes-Barre Connect and local workforce providers with a goal to increase user activity through an aggressive marketing campaign and to enhance the communication process between job seekers and employers through technology.

Coding the Coal Region will use a non-traditional approach that will address the skills gaps in the computer programming industry by instituting both a short- and long-term solutions to develop a strong, vibrant and skilled workforce in Northeast PA.

“As a chamber, one of our primary goals is to build a delivery system to grow and sustain the workforce,” said Wico van Genderen, president and CEO of the Greater Wilkes Barre Chamber. “To this end, we support educating, upskilling and training the workforce to reach higher paying family-sustaining jobs that in turn improve the quality of life and the vibrancy of the community. NEPA Works is the beginning of an array of workforce programs that will align critical business job needs to an upskilled workforce that will grow the legacy businesses in the area, attract new businesses to the Valley and provide higher paying jobs.”

Reimagining Our Workforce

Reimagining Our Workforce will be led by Michaela Benczkowski, program and membership coordinator for the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber.

“Reimagining Our Workforce will not only elevate job seekers and local employers, but Northeastern Pennsylvania as a whole,” Benczkowski said in the release. “As a NEPA native, I am aware of the need to have a variety of career paths locally and the connections that are so vital in making those careers possible. The opportunities that come with this project are limitless, and it’s only just the beginning,”

The marketing campaign will leverage the Chamber’s existing business and community network to increase user activity within the PA CareerLink system in Luzerne County.

In addition, the Chamber will partner with Mobiniti to integrate a communication strategy to deliver the latest opportunities – segmented by industry – right to the mobile devices of job seekers.

Mobiniti is a robust and user-friendly mobile marketing platform that assists clients looking to invite their customers to engage with their brand through SMS. Reimagining Our Workforce will allow job seekers and PA CareerLink users the opportunity the sign-up and receive updates on the latest jobs available in Luzerne County via text messages.

”Our vision for Reimagining Our Workforce is straight-forward. We want to help people get back to work in Northeast PA. By forging a partnership with PA CareerLink, the Chamber will leverage its innovative and creative vision to enhance the capabilities of our local workforce system,” the release states.

Coding the Coal Region

Relying on expertise of The Institute at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre Connect identified a major skills gap, an inability to place our local workforce into the high-demand computer programming industry in Northeast PA and the lack of a dedicated pipeline that aligned with the needs of our local employers.

The results of that research led Wilkes-Barre Connect to being challenged by the America250PA Commission to find a solution that will “make Northeastern PA THE hub for an advanced computer programming workforce,” according to the release.

Coding the Coal Region offers both short- and long-term solutions to the challenge.

In the short term, it will train, align and place our local workforce with opportunities currently available in the computer programming industry. In the long term, it will provide students in grades 6 through 12 in Luzerne County with the opportunity to participate in an after-school, instructor-led computer programming course pathway program.

The short-term component includes the launch of online, industry-led training courses that will provide pathways to employment within the computer programming industry in Northeast PA. The requirements and application process will be posted in September 2020. Courses will be made available for free to 50 workforce participants located in Luzerne County, for both the fall of 2020 and spring of 2021 semesters.

The long-term component will institute an after-school, online, curriculum-based course catalog to ensure that all students, grades 6 through 12 in Luzerne County, have access to computer programming skill sets.

The classes will create pathways within the computer programming industry and be made available to students for free. If students don’t have access to a computer or the internet, the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber, through Wilkes-Barre Connect, will provide both via the THINK Center.

The courses are designed to provide students with access to the following pathways: graphic design, web design and development and game and app development. The courses have been created and will be offered through a partnership with Codelicious. Located in Indiana, Codelicious provides full-year computer science curriculum for K through 12.

The application period for students, grades 6 through 12, will run from July 1 to July 31, for the Fall 2020 semester, and requires the assistance of a parent or guardian. Courses in the fall of 2020 will launch Aug. 17 and run through the week of Dec. 14.

Parents interested in registering their child for the fall 2020 semester can do so by visiting www.nepaworksproject.com/aboutctcr.