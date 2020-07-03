12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County; 1 more death

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s Office of Long-Term Care Ombudsman this week announced it is partnering with AARP Pennsylvania to offer communication devices to long-term care facilities that will help residents increase contact with their family and friends.

With support from the Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging, this pilot program will provide cell phones and tablets to 46 skilled nursing facilities in 40 counties where resident advocates known as Pennsylvania Empowered Expert Residents (PEERs) or a facility’s staff member had expressed a need for phones/tablets and have made a commitment to support the appropriate use of the devices.

Some 19 devices will go to facilities identified as Special Focus Facilities by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and/or are operating under provisional licenses.

“As restrictions from the COVID-19 emergency continue, concerned family members want to maintain contact and stay connected with their loved ones in long-term care facilities, ” said Aging Secretary Robert Torres. “To support facilities having limited options or challenges in helping residents to stay in touch, the Department of Aging is pleased to partner with AARP to provide this technology to help residents stay engaged and hopefully avoid feelings of depression and social isolation.”

The Department and AARP will distribute the activated devices to the targeted facilities utilizing PEERs, resident councils and other resident leaders and nursing home activities directors to implement this project.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced visitation bans at long-term care facilities across Pennsylvania, effectively isolating residents from friends and family,” said Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP Pennsylvania state director. “AARP is very pleased to be working with the Department of Aging to make cell phones and other technology available to help vulnerable older adults maintain critical lines of communication during this crisis.”

“For the past several months, the caregivers in Pennsylvania’s nursing homes, assisted living communities and personal care homes have gone to extraordinary lengths to ensure the health and well-being of the residents entrusted to their care,” said Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association. “While a number of providers have already taken steps to offer alternative means of communication to keep their residents connected to family and friends, we’re thrilled this partnership will expand these opportunities to more facilities and communities across the commonwealth.”

State reminds older adults of

rights regarding stimulus checks

As Pennsylvanians continue to receive federal stimulus payments as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Pennsylvania departments of Aging, Human Services (DHS) and Insurance this week reminded consumers living in long-term care facilities that these checks belong to them, not the facilities where they live.

“We have received complaints from residents of long-term care facilities being told that their federal stimulus checks count as income that must be surrendered, in part or in whole, to pay for services. Residents should know that this is not true,” said Pennsylvania State Long-Term Care (LTC) Ombudsman Margaret Barajas of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging. “The stimulus checks were issued with the expectation that they would be used to stimulate the economy, not to settle up past debt. The State Ombudsman is committed to advocating for and resolving these issues for older adults, case-by-case.”

The Department of Human Services has issued guidance for how economic impact payments affect the eligibility of those living in long-term care for Pennsylvania’s Medicaid program, Medical Assistance (MA). This guidance directs that the economic payment is not considered income for the purposes of MA eligibility.

The portion of the economic impact payments that are spent within 12 months of receipt is also considered an excluded resource for MA eligibility. There should be no change to a resident’s monthly charges in their contract due to this payment.

“We want to assure residents of these facilities that these stimulus payments are theirs – it is not meant to be a rent rebate,” said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller. “No one should worry that accepting this payment will affect their ability to keep Medicaid eligibility or their housing.”

People who are single with an income below $12,200 or married with an income below $24,400, that do not receive Social Security or SSI and did not file their taxes in 2018 or 2019 can submit a non-filers form any time until the end of calendar year 2020 and receive their stimulus check.

“The Insurance Department is alarmed by complaints from Pennsylvanians questioning a facility’s right to a resident’s federal stimulus check,” said Commissioner Jessica Altman.

Aging Secretary Robert Torres said, “The federal government has made it clear that these stimulus payments should go directly to the individual whose name is on the check. If an older adult or their loved one has concerns, they should seek help.”

Sen. Baker opposes proposed

changes to 911 funding formula

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, this week urged Pennsylvania’s 911 Advisory Board to postpone a vote on proposed changes to the state’s 911 funding formula and revise its plan.

Baker sent a letter to Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield asserting her strong opposition to the current proposal, citing inequities for rural communities.

PEMA is required to review the formula every two years, so the advisory board has been looking at ways to more fairly distribute the dollars given to county 911 systems and encourage efficiencies. A final vote the proposal is scheduled for June 18.

“While there is general agreement on the need to update the formula, what has been developed is detrimental to the counties of northeastern Pennsylvania,” Baker said.

According to Baker, 8 of the 10 counties in the region will receive less funding, totaling a loss of almost $3.2 million. Wyoming County’s allocation would be slashed in half.

“Our area faces several unique challenges that are not captured in the plan, such as the significant influx of population each summer,” Baker noted. “With so many more people visiting the area thanks to our considerable travel and tourism industry, the calls to 911 also increase.”

Baker said she has heard from numerous 911 directors and county commissioners who are concerned these changes would jeopardize the viability of current 911 services.

“It is certainly necessary for this formula be updated to provide the increased support the system needs, but it is imperative that these changes do not penalize our area in the process.” Baker said.

Rep. Meuser supports

bipatisan ‘SCAM’ Act

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, and Rep. Tom Suozzi (NY-3) this week introduced the Coronavirus Swindlers, Crooks, and Manipulators (SCAM) Act — a bipartisan effort to crack down on the rising number of scams during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the most common offenses have included phishing emails targeted at seniors and their recovery checks, websites selling fake masks, and deliberate misinformation regarding CDC guidance. The SCAM Act would heighten the penalties for those committing these crimes during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there has been an unfortunate rise in the number of scams aimed at taking advantage of hardworking Americans and seniors,” said Rep. Meuser. “For example, the FTC has reported more than 50,000 scams totaling $38.6 million dollars and the IRS has investigated 15,000 false websites since economic impact payments began. These fraudulent schemes are always shameful, but scammers using this time of crisis to take advantage of vulnerable individuals is absolutely reprehensible. The SCAM Act warns that these scammers engaging in deceitful activities will pay a steep price.”

Anyone who suspects they may be a victim of fraud should contact the following federal agency scam hot lines:

— Department of Veterans’ Affairs: 1-888-407-0144

— Federal Trade Commission: 1-877-382-4357

— Department of Justice: 866-720-5721

For further assistance in reporting suspected fraudulent activity, please contact Rep. Meuser’s Pottsville office at: (570) 871-6370.

Meuser said nearly 52,500 Americans have already filed complaints this year with the Federal Trade Commission over fraud related to COVID-19, reporting losses totaling over $38.6 million. The IRS has investigated 15,000 false websites since economic impact payments began. The IRS released their own guidance warning Americans of scams and how to avoid them.