12 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County; 1 more death

July 3, 2020 William O'Boyle Columns, Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health Friday reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and one additional death.

Those numbers bring the total cases to 2,939 and the death count is at 178.

In Lackawanna County, there are 1,719 confirmed cases and 207 deaths; Monroe County, there are 1,430 cases and 109 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there are 667 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 88, 741. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 6,746 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 34 new deaths reported.

Cases in Allegheny County increased 166 cases overnight. Yesterday Allegheny Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen announced that additional mitigation measures are being taken in Allegheny County to further stem the spread of coronavirus cases.

The new order calls for a one-week closure of bars, restaurants and casinos and the cancellation of all activities or events over 25 people for that same one-week time period. Food establishments may still offer take-out and delivery during that time period.

The order took effect at 12:01 a.m., Friday, July 3. In addition to the order, Dr. Bogen also recommended a voluntary stay-at-home protocol for residents of the county.

Mask wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 715,403 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

24% are ages 50-64; and

27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,888 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,323 cases among employees, for a total of 21,211 at 706 distinct facilities in 52 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 4,583 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 6,745 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.