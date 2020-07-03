‘Our mayor was truly loved by everyone’; Bernard “Ace” Dubaskas dies

July 3, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Marcella Kester For Times Leader
EDWARDSVILLE – While many are celebrating their independence this weekend, one local family is mourning the loss of their patriarch – and a borough its leader.

Condolence messages began pouring in on social media Friday afternoon after family members, friends and residents learned of the passing of Edwardsville Mayor Bernard “Ace” Dubaskas.

“On behalf of myself, Edwardsville council and the entire borough, it’s a sad day for our town,” borough Manager Cathy Soprano said. “Our mayor was truly loved by everyone, and he had so much love and respect for his job.”

Dubaskas served as a member of Edwardsville council before taking the role as mayor in 2002.

He previously served in the Army and was an active member of the Larksville American Legion Post No. 655. However, many remember Dubaskas from his 40-year career as a driver with the Luzerne County Transportation Authority, which he retired from in 2009.

Often Dubaskas would drive bus No. 12, which was routed through the borough and Larksville.

Along with his role as mayor, Dubaskas acted as the head of the borough’s police department. Through his tenure, he helped spearhead the borough’s D.A.R.E program and served as a board member for Camp Cadet through the Pennsylvania State Police.

He heavily involved himself in numerous borough affairs, and wouldn’t miss the opportunity to judge who made the best pierogi each year for the annual Edwardsville Pierogi Festival.

Recalling his daily routine, Soprano said she will miss Dubaskas coming into the borough building, sitting in her office and “checking in” with her before continuing through the building.

“He always wanted to make sure everybody was fine. He spent so much time down there after he retired, and everybody loved him,” she added.

For now, Edwardsville Council President David Stochla will become acting mayor until council appoints someone to serve out Dubaskas’s term, which ends in 2021.

Dubaskas is survived by his wife, Gerri; sister, Dianne Bartusek; children, Chris, Bernie, Brian and Sherri Cordes; 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

While he loved work, it was family that held his heart together, according to his son, Brian.

From helping with mini-football to attending all types of sporting events for his kids and grandkids, Brian said his father was always invested and supportive in their choices.

“He was very active in the community – but always made sure he had time for family,” Brian continued. “We’re a very strong family, and it’s all because of him.”

Services will be held at A J Kopicki Funeral Home on Zerby Avenue in Edwardsville from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday with a Mass of Burial at St. Ignatius Tuesday.

A special procession will be held following Tuesday’s mass throughout the borough.

“We just want to thank everybody for their condolences. With a public career for over 40 years my dad has made many friends,” Brian said of his father.