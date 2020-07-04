Dallas student named National President of FBLA-PBL

WILKES-BARRE — Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased dramatically in Pennsylvania over the last 24 hours, according to the Department of Health,

The Department of Health Thursday confirmed that there are 832 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 88,074. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 6,712 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 25 new deaths.

Also on Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no additional deaths.

Those numbers bring the total cases to 2,927 and the death count remains at 177.

In Lackawanna County, there are 1,714 confirmed cases and 204 deaths; Monroe County, there are 1,428 cases and 108 deaths.

Last week, a different trend emerged statewide — 703 more new cases were reported than the prior week. There were 3,677 reported last week and 2,974 reported the week before, the state’s dashboard shows.

And just last week the state reported the county had 35 confirmed cases last week, from June 22 to 28, and 36 cases two weeks ago, or from June 15 to 21.

On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wold reiterated the mandate of the mask-wearing order Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed Wednesday. The governor advised all Pennsylvanians that wearing masks when outside the home is mandatory.

“As we approach the Fourth of July holiday weekend and we see another spike in cases today in Pennsylvania, it’s critical that Pennsylvanians take the mandate to wear masks seriously,” Gov. Wolf said. “This virus is not gone and mask-wearing is a required mitigation effort that we know works to stop its spread.

“We have seen evidence that indicates Pennsylvania’s recent case increases can be traced to settings where people were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing. This can lead to more and more cases in our state. We have made such tremendous progress, let’s not let that progress go to waste, risking lives and livelihoods.

“We all must do one simple thing to stop the spread of COVID-19: Wear a mask, Pennsylvania.”

The Secretary of Health’s order includes that masks must be worn when:

— Outdoors and unable to consistently maintain a distance of six feet from individuals who are not members of their household;

— In any indoor location where members of the public are generally permitted;

— Waiting for, riding on, driving, or operating public transportation or para-transit or while in a taxi, private car service or ride-sharing vehicle;

— Obtaining services from the healthcare sector in settings including, but not limited to, a hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, physician or dental office, veterinary clinic, or blood bank; or

— Engaged in work, whether at the workplace or performing work off-site, when interacting in-person with any member of the public, working in any space visited by members of the public, working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale or distribution to others, working in or walking through common areas, or in any room or enclosed area where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or residence, are present when unable to physically distance.

The order includes limited exceptions to the face-covering requirement.

“Our latest data shows that the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing across the state,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The virus has not gone away.”

As the holiday weekend approaches, it is essential that all Pennsylvanians take steps to protect themselves and those around them. Residents are encouraged to avoid large gatherings and to remember that mask-wearing is required in public settings and when around other people to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

According to an order signed by Secretary of Health, mask wearing is required whenever anyone leaves home. Consistent mask wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 702,199 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,856 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,316 cases among employees, for a total of 21,172 at 702 distinct facilities in 53 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 4,590 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 6,706 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.