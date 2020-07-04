Kingston police arrest man, 39, on child sex charges

KINGSTON — A 39-year-old Hazleton area man is facing several child sex charges after police said they caught him talking online to an officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.

On July 2 Kingston Police detectives spoke with Jesse Klick, who provided a video/audio statement admitting to having sexually explicit conversation with a person whom he believed to be a 15-year-old female.

Klick was arraigned before District Judge Joseph D. Spagnuolo, Jr. on four felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one count each of criminal use of a communication facility and misdemeanor unlawful contact with a minor.

Klick was denied bail and he is lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. His preliminary arraignment is scheduled for ‪9:30 a.m. on July 15, at Luzerne County Central Court.

According to Kingston Police:

On June 15, 2020, at approximately ‪11‬ a.m., while assuming the identity of a 15-year-old female, Det. Stephen Gibson was contacted by a male who purported himself as “Jr.” — a 39-year-old male from Hazleton, on a social media site. During this investigation, “Jr” was positively identified to be Jesse J. Klick, by utilizing facial recognition.

Police say Klick began the conversation by instant messaging “Hey how are you?” and he stated that he was at work at the time, which he said was a landscaper, and provided a “selfie.” Klick said that she “looked like a cutie from what I could see,” and asked her to send more pictures.

Klick further stated, “It would be nice to see you.” She replied asking him if he would really come see her and he replied, “Yeah you seem nice.” She then asked him what we could do and he replied, “Make out in your pool, or just cuddle and make out.”

She told him that he was just teasing and he replied, “I’m not teasing. I’m just at work and can’t do anything about it,” including a sad face emoji. She told him that her mom would be home and he replied, “If we would’ve talked before I had to work I would’ve took day off.” She then told him that she doesn’t drive yet that in a few more months she’ll be 16 and she could get her license. He replied “That’s OK I drive” and continued to state “we can go anywhere to make out and what not.”

Klick agreed to purchase condoms because she wasn’t old enough to buy them and he stated that he would use them if she wanted him to, but if he’s with someone he doesn’t want to use them. He then agreed that he would be her boyfriend so they didn’t need to use the condoms. Klick then agreed to meet her at specific location in Kingston ‪at 9:30‬ a.m. on June 16.

At approximately 9:29‬ a.m. that day the “female” messaged Klick to see if they were still meeting. Klick did not reply ‪until 11:24‬ a.m. and stated that he got up late and that he was nervous because of the age difference and was worried it was a “setup.”

Klick then asked to meet up on June 17, at the same location and the same time. Klick then stated that his car broke down and he had no way to get here to meet her. Klick stated that he had to get his car fixed in the next day or two.

The conversation continued where Jesse said that his car would be fixed next week and he sent an emoji face with the tongue sticking out.

The conversation continued and on June 22, Klick sent a photo of himself wearing underwear and said that it was a picture of his “man thong.”

The conversation was terminated on June 24.

